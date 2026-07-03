Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Everything we know and don't know about the rumoured wedding

Is Taylor Swift about to walk down the aisle?

That's the question on fans' minds as speculation swirls that the singer and her fiance, Travis Kelce, might tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday or Saturday. Neither has confirmed the reports, but that hasn't stopped the internet from obsessing over what could be one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings in recent years.

The timing has only added to the intrigue. After balancing a record-breaking world tour with an NFL schedule, the couple are enjoying a period when neither is committed to a packed calendar. With Swift's Eras Tour behind her and Kelce still in the NFL offseason before training camp starts, early July offers a rare window for a celebration of this magnitude.

From the venue and guest list to the dress, here's everything we know – and don't know – about the rumoured wedding.

The venue

Madison Square Garden is nicknamed 'the world's most famous arena'. Reuters Info

Madison Square Garden has emerged as the venue at the centre of the speculation. This intensified after celebrities were photographed arriving at the arena on Thursday for what several media outlets reported was the couple's rehearsal dinner.

Paparazzi and fans also documented trucks unloading equipment, floral arrangements and other items outside the venue.

A portable tent could potentially be part of the wedding set-up. Reuters Info

Opened in its current form in 1968, Madison Square Garden is dubbed the World's Most Famous Arena. It has hosted sporting events, political conventions and the Grammy Awards. The venue also holds a special place in Swift's career – she has performed eight sold-out concerts there.

If the reports are true, Madison Square Garden would be a practical choice for a celebrity wedding. It is built to host high-profile events, with back-of-house access, private loading areas and underground vehicle entry, allowing VIP guests to arrive largely out of public view.

Its enclosed design will make it easy to shield the ceremony from onlookers and photographers. The New York Police Department has also announced extensive road closures, parking restrictions and managed pedestrian access around the arena on Friday, adding to the expectation that a major private event is set to take place.

Swift and Kelce wouldn't be the first couple to marry at the arena. Musician Sly Stone married actress and model Kathy Silva at Madison Square Garden in 1974.

Large celebrity parties have long been connected with Madison Square Garden. In 1957, Elizabeth Taylor's husband Mike Todd threw a huge party in her honour at the then-open Madison Square Garden III. According to The New York Times, the party had 18,000 attendees, who were served a 4.2 metre cake, 4,000 pizzas, 36,000 doughnuts and 25,000 hot dogs. There were also 12 elephants at the event.

Swift famously has a song on her Life of a Showgirl album named after the iconic actress.

The dress

Taylor Swift wears a pink gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad to kick off her Eras world tour. Joseph Cassell / Instagram Info

Swift's wedding outfit is still a mystery. However, given the nuptials are rumoured to be taking place around America's 250th birthday, she might pick something from US designer Ralph Lauren. Swift has often been spotted in the label that embodies the Americana aesthetic, tying into her 2020 documentary Miss Americana.

The fashion house is something of a favourite among celebrity brides, having designed wedding gowns for Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins and Naomi Biden. Swift also wore a striped Ralph Lauren dress during her engagement announcement, making the label an obvious contender.

Others believe Swift could turn to other designers she has worn throughout her career. Lebanese couturier Elie Saab has created several of her Eras Tour looks, while fellow Lebanese designers Reem Acra, Zuhair Murad and Azzi & Osta – who all have established bridal lines – have dressed the singer on stage or for major appearances. The singer wore a Reem Acra bridesmaid dress to a friend's wedding in 2016.

Swift in an ethereal Reem Acra gown during the Winter Whites Gala in London in 2013. Getty Images Info

Among international labels, Vivienne Westwood has emerged as another favourite. The British house designed several custom looks for The Tortured Poets Department segment of the Eras Tour, and Swift has worn several of Westwood's corseted designs at awards ceremonies and Kansas City Chiefs games.

Oscar de la Renta and Schiaparelli have also become staples of her red-carpet wardrobe.

The guest list

Although celebrity sightings in New York City are not unusual, family members and close friends of the couple have been spotted in the Big Apple, fuelling speculation over who could be attending the reported wedding.

Among the celebrities photographed arriving at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, for the rumoured rehearsal dinner, were Swift's longtime friend Selena Gomez, producer Jack Antonoff and model Gigi Hadid.

A car believed to be transporting Swift makes its way to Madison Square Garden in the wee hours of July 3. Reuters Info

Kelce's mother, Donna, has also reportedly arrived in New York ahead of the weekend.

Other well-known faces spotted around the city include actor Bradley Cooper, writer and actress Lena Dunham, comedian Graham Norton, actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, singers Dua Lipa, Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, musician Suki Waterhouse, and NFL personalities Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson and Greg Olsen.

What we don't know

For all the rumours surrounding the couple's reported wedding, plenty remains a mystery. Most importantly, neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed that the ceremony is taking place at all.

Swift has proved she is good at keeping major life moments private. PA Info

When it comes to the singer, nothing is ever quite as straightforward as it seems. Throughout her career, she has built a reputation for hiding clues and Easter eggs in everything from song lyrics and music videos to social media posts and public appearances, encouraging fans to analyse even the smallest details.

Swift has also proved remarkably adept at keeping major life moments private until she is ready to reveal them. Whether the wedding rumours prove true or not, she has mastered the art of keeping fans guessing.

It is also possible that the couple is already married. According to a recent Reuters report citing media outlet Page Six, the duo exchanged vows in front of a “tiny group of loved ones”. The report does not say when or where the nuptials took ‌place, though it noted Swift's private jet recently spent time in Nashville, the city where she kick-started her career.