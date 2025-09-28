Singer Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Singer Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in a ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco in custom Ralph Lauren wedding dress

The famed singer and producer have tied the knot in a garden ceremony

Sarah Maisey

September 28, 2025

Pop star Selena Gomez has married her fiance, producer Benny Blanco, in a ceremony over the weekend.

Exchanging vows in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, the pair were surrounded by about 180 guests, including singer Taylor Swift and actor Paul Rudd.

In the images Gomez shared with her 417 million social media followers, she is seen wearing an ivory custom-made, halter neck Ralph Lauren gown, draped around her torso and finished with a ruff of feathers at the neck.

The photos, which have a grainy, romantic mood, show the bride and groom embracing on a lawn. Gomez is shown without a veil, her look finished instead with platinum and diamond earrings by Tiffany. Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, is wearing a classic black tuxedo.

Commenting on Gomez’s social media posts, Blanco wrote “My wife in real life". Gomez bookended the images with the date “9.27.25", and two white heart emojis.

The newlyweds first met in 2015, when Blanco co-produced Gomez's single Same Old Love. They also worked together on the singer's 2019 song I Can't Get Enough, and again on Single Soon in 2023.

The pair first began dating in July 2023 and got engaged in December last year.

Gomez has been in the public eye since 2007, when she starred in Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, and launched her music career in 2009, as the lead singer in Selena Gomez and the Scene. She famously dated Justin Bieber while they were both teenagers, from 2010 to 2018.

In 2017, she underwent a life-saving liver transplant when her liver began to fail because of the autoimmune disease lupus.

Blanco meanwhile, has produced music for Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Kesha, and released his only solo studio album Friends Keep Secrets in 2018.

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Updated: September 28, 2025, 11:36 AM
