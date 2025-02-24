Arab designers rule Sag Awards red carpet, from Elie Saab to Zuhair Murad and Ashi Studio

Lebanese designers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/14/elie-saab-riyadh-show-celebrities-celine-dion/" target="_blank">Elie Saab</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/02/16/how-lebanese-designer-zuhair-murad-became-a-celebrity-favourite/" target="_blank">Zuhair Murad</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/07/05/georges-hobeika-joins-hands-with-son-jad-for-haute-couture-collection-in-paris/" target="_blank">Georges Hobeika</a> and more once again ruled the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, one of the last major events before the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/02/04/oscar-2025-nominees-how-to-watch/" target="_blank"> Oscar Awards </a>on March 2. Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the annual event recognises talents in both film and television and is often considered an indication of what's to come at the Oscars. Actress Leighton Meester wore a strapless cut-out Elie Saab dress to the event. Accompanied by her husband Adam Brody, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for his role in the series <i>Nobody Wants This</i>, Meester finished her look with a long scarf that dramatically draped down her back. Her olive green look was from Saab's spring/summer 2025 collection. Kaitlyn Dever, star of Netflix series <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/02/07/apple-cider-vinegar-weeknd-sweet-magnolias-netflix/" target="_blank"><i>Apple Cider Vinegar</i></a>, also opted for an Elie Saab design. She wore a blush sequinned dress with a similar scarf to Meester adorning her neck. <i>Purple Hearts</i> star Sofia Carson also wore an Elie Saab creation in blush, but hers was more dramatic, featuring an asymmetrical neckline with draped fabric over her shoulder that cinched at waist and flowed into a train. Jackie Tohn, best known for her role as Esther Roklov, the sister-in-law of Brody's character Noah in <i>Nobody Wants This</i>, wore a design by Georges Hobeika. Tohn wore a crystal-heavy sheer gown in baby blue from the Lebanese fashion house's spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection. <i>Shrinking</i> star Michael Urie wore a Georges Hobeika suit, featuring the label's signature crystal embellishments, his in the form of embroidered flowers. Elsewhere, Keri Russell, who was one of the night's presenters, as well as a nominee for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role in <i>The Diplomat</i>, wore a striking black <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/02/16/how-lebanese-designer-zuhair-murad-became-a-celebrity-favourite/" target="_blank">Zuhair Murad</a> dress, which featured a rosette detailing on one shoulder and was cinched at the waist with a belt. Other Lebanese designers featured on the red carpet included Tony Ward, who dressed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/11/20/wicked-review-a-stunning-cinematic-adaptation-unashamed-of-its-musicality/" target="_blank"><i>Wicked</i></a> star Marissa Bode, in a dramatic black gown with ornately-sewn beads; and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/jean-louis-sabaji-unveils-new-collection-that-takes-inspiration-from-animal-kingdom-1.1099647" target="_blank">Jean-Louis Sabaji</a>, who dressed TV presenter Erin Lim Rhodes in a pink tulle dress featuring fabric flowers sewn all over. But it wasn't only Lebanese stars who made a mark, as Saudi label <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/06/06/saudi-arabias-ashi-studio-makes-history-as-first-gcc-label-to-join-haute-couture-ranks/" target="_blank">Ashi Studio</a>'s striking look on actress Ali Ahn also grabbed attention. The dress, which featured blooms that popped out on either side of the shoulders – almost mimicking a fur coat – included an asymmetrical long-sleeve bustier that was worn with a flowing pleated georgette skirt. Founded by designer Mohammed Ashi, Ashi Studio is the first designer from the GCC to be invited to join the prestigious <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2022/01/28/the-birth-of-haute-couture-a-brief-history/" target="_blank">Federation de la Haute Couture</a>. Egyptian designer Marmar Halim, meanwhile, dressed Anna Cathcart, star of Netflix series <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2025/01/17/new-movies-shows-music-streaming-pataal-lok-severence-mac-miller/" target="_blank"><i>XO, Kitty</i></a>. The red strapless gown is pleated throughout and features a side-twisted tail detail.