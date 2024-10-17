In recent months, there has been a noticeable shift in Kamala Harris's wardrobe, leaning towards sharper and more polished looks. AP
In recent months, there has been a noticeable shift in Kamala Harris's wardrobe, leaning towards sharper and more polished looks. AP

Lifestyle

Fashion & Beauty

Kamala Harris style: Pantsuits to designer outfits deconstructed

The US Vice President often wears clothes that convey a wider message in her race to the White House

Sarah Maisey

October 17, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender