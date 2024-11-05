America will vote for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris to be the next president on November 5. AFP; Reuters
Which celebrities are supporting Trump or Harris in the US election?

As the race for the White House reaches the end, The National rounds up a list of the most politically outspoken stars, and who they support

David Tusing

November 05, 2024

