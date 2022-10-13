Final January 6 hearing to say Trump still a danger to democracy

The House of Representatives panel investigating the January 6, 2021 mob attack on the US Capitol is expected to conclude its public hearings on Thursday by saying that former president Donald Trump remains a danger to American democracy, weeks before midterm elections.

No witnesses are expected to be called. Instead the panel will deliver what will amount to closing arguments, CNN reported, to avoid a probably Republican-controlled House of Representatives closing the investigation.

Since its last hearing in July, the committee has received evidence from former members of Mr Trump's cabinet and the former White House counsel, received millions of texts from Secret Service agents and heard from Ginni Thomas, a right-wing activist who is also wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a member of the committee, told CNN the hearing will examine the “close ties between people in the Trump world and some of these extremist groups”.

The panel will also focus on what Mr Trump did and did not know, Ms Lofgren said.

The hearing, originally scheduled for last month but delayed because of Hurricane Ian, will begin at 1pm.

Mr Trump and his supporters have continued to push his false claims of voter fraud in 2020 that culminated in the deadly attack on the Capitol in 2021.

Nearly one third of Republican statewide candidates on ballots — who would oversee election protocols — supported overturning the results of the 2020 election, an AP poll found.

Another analysis conducted by The Washington Post found that nearly half of Republican candidates looking to hold state and federal offices have denied or questioned the outcome of the 2020 election, showing the party's ideology remains firmly in the hands of the former president.

All of that is why the committee will aim to use its closing arguments to argue that the danger to America's democracy did not end on January 6, committee member Adam Schiff told CNN.

But with Republicans expected to retake the House next year and shut down the January 6 committee's investigation, its members are on a tight deadline to submit a report on their findings.

An interim report could come before the midterm elections on November 8, chairman Bennie Thompson said, which would probably fuel the growing polarisation that races across the country have taken.

The panel is still hurrying to complete its final report by the end of the year.