Chloe creative director Gabriela Hearst steps down

French fashion house Chloe announced on Thursday that its creative director Gabriela Hearst, a strong voice for sustainable approaches to fashion, will be leaving the post after less than three years.

Her final show for Chloe will be part of Paris Fashion Week womenswear collections in September.

“It has been the greatest privilege to share my creative vision and to add my voice to the story of Chloe, a remarkable maison that I have always loved so dearly,” Hearst said.

“I feel empowered and excited about the work done at Chloe and moreover, to leave a clear message that a woman can do it all and have fun while at it,” she added.

The Uruguay-born designer, 46, had a successful run with the French house. At the same time she was also still running her own label, which she established in New York before joining Chloe in December 2020.

“Gabriela has brought great energy and a dynamic creative vision to her role at Chloe, contributing to a period of significant progress for the business, and writing a powerful new chapter in the story of our maison,” said Chloe chief executive Riccardo Bellini.

In March, Hearst took part in Paris Fashion Week for Chloe autumn/winter 2023 collection with a focus on slow fashion. Taking Renaissance painter Artemisia Gentileschi as her inspiration, she delivered a selection that featured predominately monochrome, simple separates in black, tan and cream.

Notable clients of Hearst include Queen Rania of Jordan, Selena Gomez, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Emma Stone.

Agencies contributed to this report