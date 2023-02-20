Kate's red carpet style, from best looks at the Baftas to the Royal Variety Performance

With the Baftas being one of the biggest events on the annual awards calendar, it made perfect sense that Kate, Princess of Wales would turn to one of her favourite and most trusted labels to dress her for the event held on Sunday.

Opting for British brand Alexander McQueen, the fashion house that designed her famous wedding dress, Kate wore a floor-length, one-shouldered white gown, adding drama to the look with black opera-length gloves by Cornelia James.

The dress was a re-wear for Kate, who first donned it for the Baftas in 2019. Four years ago, the dress featured a floral detail on the shoulder, which had been updated with a waterfall train.

The princess accessorised her look with a pair of earrings from Spanish high street brand Zara, as well as Aquazzura “Fenix” shoes and a McQueen clutch bag.

Kate 'loves' her stylist's style

Kate's stylist Natasha Archer has been credited with helping her to step out of her style comfort zone, such as wearing this dress from label The Vampire's Wife by singer Nick Cave's designer wife, Susie. Getty Images

Kate has her stylist Natasha Archer to thank for helping to create her red carpet looks. The King’s College London graduate began working for her in 2007 as a personal assistant at Kensington Palace and is married to royal photographer Chris Jackson. Ahead of Prince William and Kate’s royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014, Archer’s role was changed to include dresser duties.

“Natasha and Kate get on very well,” a royal source told Grazia in 2020. “She has always supported and advised Kate — and the duchess loves Natasha’s style, so it seemed like an obvious appointment.”

Relying on a small pool of designers from which to choose her red carpet looks, Kate often turns to the British houses of McQueen, Jenny Packham and Amanda Wakeley. She has also worn styles from houses such as Self Portrait, Marchesa, Gucci and Erdem.

Some of Kate's most memorable red carpet looks have been worn for film premieres, entertainment industry events and Royal Variety performances.

Prince William became President of Bafta in 2010 and along with Kate attended the inaugural Bafta Brits to Watch event California in 2011.

