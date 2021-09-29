Kate Middleton dazzles in gold at 'No Time to Die' premiere with nod to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton was the golden girl of the red carpet at the long-awaited world premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in an embellished gold gown by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham, in what was one of her most glamorous looks to date.

The floor-length gown featured heavily beaded padded shoulders, flowing into a cape at the back, while the front featured sequin work that pulled the gown in at the waist, giving way to a flowing, chiffon silhouette at the bottom.

She completed the look with a plaited up-do that showcased a pair of gold disc earrings by Indian brand O’nitaa and nude heels by Aquazzura.

The duchess’s look stole the show, with James Bond himself – Daniel Craig – remarking that she looked “jolly lovely” as she greeted him ahead of the premiere.

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux attend the world premiere of 'No Time to Die' at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on September 28, 2021. Photo: Getty

The royal was joined by her husband, Prince William, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the premiere which took place in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The event was the first film premiere attended by the duke and duchess since they hosted a socially distanced screening of Cruella in May. However, the couple are usually regulars at UK film premieres, as Prince William is president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The couple walked the red carpet at the October 2015 premiere of the last Bond film, Spectre, alongside Prince Harry.

Fashion commentators were quick to draw a comparison between the duchess’s look for Tuesday’s premiere to a dress worn by Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, for the premiere of Bond film A View to a Kill in 1985.

Princess Diana wore a metallic dress with exaggerated shoulders for the 1985 premiere of 'A View to Kill'. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales wore a gold lamé dress by Bruce Oldfield that featured similarly exaggerated shoulders.

The duchess has been known to pay tribute to Diana with her style choices over the years, including with a red polka dot dress she wore when first introducing Prince Louis to the world on the steps of the Lindo Wing.