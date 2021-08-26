‘Spencer’: dramatic new poster shows Kristen Stewart in character as Princess Diana

When Kristen Stewart was cast as Princess Diana in the coming biopic Spencer, she was labelled an unlikely choice.

However, it appears that the Twilight star has captured the role perfectly.

A new poster for the Pablo Larrain-directed film shows Stewart in character as the late Princess of Wales. While her face is not visible, she is crouching down, seemingly crying, with a bejewelled white gown fanning out around her.

The full 'Spencer' poster, featuring Kristen Stewart in character as Princess Diana. Photo: Neon

The first footage from the film was shared at CinemaCon on Wednesday, but has not yet been given a full online release. The first official images of Stewart in character were released in January.

The film follows three days in the life of Princess Diana at Christmas, and is vastly set at the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The storyline focuses on her decision to end her marriage and rumours of Prince Charles's affairs.

Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larrain’s 'Spencer'. Photo: Neon

The teaser footage shows Princess Diana come face-to-face with Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) over a pool table.

“If they’re circling, it seems they’re circling just me,” she says, speaking of public scrutiny, to which Prince Charles replies, “Perhaps that’s because I always take care to close my curtains.”

“There has to be two of you. There’s two of me … The real one and the one they take pictures of. We are given a task, but you have to be able to make your body do things you hate,” he says.

"... for the country, the people. They don’t want us to be people. That’s how it is. I’m sorry, I thought you knew.”

The wider cast of the film includes Olga Hellsing as Sarah Ferguson, Thomas Douglas as Earl John Spencer, and Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris in unconfirmed roles.

The Spencer teaser was released weeks after Netflix offered a first look at Elizabeth Debicki's take on the late royal. The actress will portray Princess Diana in the fifth season of hit series The Crown, taking over the role from Emma Corrin.

Spencer will be released in cinemas internationally on Friday, November 5

