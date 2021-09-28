'James Bond' stuntman dangles from London Eye ahead of 'No Time to Die' premiere

The man used a rope and narrow ladder to hang on while suspended hundreds of feet above ground

Laura O'Callaghan
Sep 28, 2021

A James Bond lookalike has scaled the London Eye to dangle from a glass capsule overlooking the Thames in a stunt to mark the premiere of No Time to Die.

The man dressed in black was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a narrow ladder from the pod clutching a rope.

James Bond stars and fans are preparing to attend a star-studded premiere at Royal Albert Hall to watch the latest 007 film.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be guests of honour.

Healthcare workers and members of the armed forces are also invited to join them in the auditorium to watch the film in recognition of their work during the Covid crisis.

No Time To Die is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.

At 163 minutes, it is the longest of all the movies in the James Bond film series.

The 25th instalment of the spy series has faced more than a year of delays because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The movie will hit cinema screens across the UK from Thursday.

Other members of the star-studded cast who are due to walk the red carpet include Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch.

Screenwriters Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and singer Billie Eilish and her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, who co-wrote the new Bond theme song, are also expected to attend.

The world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies – the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ – as well as charities supporting past and present members of the UK Special Forces.

Many actors have been rumoured to be taking on the classic British spy role, including Venom star Tom Hardy, Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page and Luther’s Idris Elba.

Updated: September 28th 2021, 10:47 AM
