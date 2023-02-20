Baftas 2023 best-dressed celebrities and must-see looks

Awards season headed to London as top British stars, as well as royalty, joined the biggest Hollywood names to honour films and talents from the past year. And the fashion didn't disappoint.

Interestingly, many celebrities opted for classic black and white combinations on the red carpet on Sunday night. Julianne Moore wore a simple black Saint Laurent gown and paired it with a feathered shawl, while Kate, Princess of Wales, chose a flowing white frock by Alexander McQueen, combined with long black gloves. The royal's £18 floral earrings from Zara sparked feverish discussions online.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Jamie Lee Curtis was also in black and white, wearing a satin maxi skirt paired with a structured blazer. Leading Actress winner Cate Blanchett, meanwhile, chose an all black Maison Margiela gown, elevating her look with pearls from Louis Vuitton.

Presenter Cynthia Erivo, known for her stand-out red carpet looks, opted for a bronze sequin gown by Louis Vuitton with shimmering fringing.

The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy chose a structured, velvet Schiaparelli frock, finishing off her look with a voluminous shawl that also covered her head.

British singer and actress Sheila Atim also stood out, in a shimmering silver gown and matching gloves by Prada, while Florence Pugh chose a show-stopping Nina Ricci strapless dress in orange, featuring oversized ruffles wrapping.

Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh, whose film Everything Everywhere All at Once has been sweeping up awards, chose a sharp Dior suit with dramatic caped sleeves for the night. She told Vogue ahead of the ceremony that she was aiming for "English chic" with her look.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones chose Tony Ward Couture for her presenting duties, wearing a sheer beaded dress by the Lebanese-Italian designer known for his architectural styles.