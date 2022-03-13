Baftas: 36 greatest gowns to hit the red carpet in the awards' history

This year's awards season has been an unprecedented affair.

After 2021's lack of red carpets and in-person ceremonies, venues across the world have once again been packed wall to wall with film industry's Hollywood's elite.

Sunday's Baftas and Critics Choice Awards are no exception.

Last year, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, awards were accepted via Zoom and celebrities' back gardens formed the backdrop to photoshoots showcasing their finest eveningwear.

The EE British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the Baftas, is now marking a return to a full-capacity in-person ceremony on Sunday.

Viewers can expect to see stars wearing their glitziest outfits on the red carpet once more.

To mark the occasion, we've looked back at the Bafta archives to uncover some of the event's most memorable looks.

In the gallery above, discover 36 dresses worn in recent years that still look as elegant today as they did when they were first debuted on the red carpet.

From Lebanese labels such as Elie Saab to fashion favourites including Christian Dior and Valentino, these statement gowns are among the most unforgettable designs to ever appear at the Baftas.

A version of this story was originally published in 2020