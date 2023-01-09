Kate, Princess of Wales's favourite designers: From Alexander McQueen to Monica Vinader

When the world’s press documents your every fashion move, it’s important to not only be stylish but also comfortable in your wardrobe choices.

That is why over years spent in the public eye, the Princess of Wales has gradually cultivated her own look and found a small array of designers and fashion houses she turns to again and again to dress her for the red carpet, formal events and also out and about in public.

When it comes to casualwear for her regular meet and greets, Kate mixes designer pieces with high street brands, including Tory Burch, LK Bennett, Hobbs, Zara, Whistles and Boden.

But for more stately occasions, she opts for her favourite styles, including coat dresses, belted dresses and easily customised pieces.

Here are six of Kate’s go-to luxury labels …

Emilia Wickstead

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, wearing Emilia Wickstead. AFP

The New-Zealand born London-based fashion designer has become a firm favourite of the princess.

Specialising in more modest, formal fashion, her pieces are expertly tailored, eschewing seasonal trends such as athleisure or loungewear.

Wickstead’s coat dresses have become a staple in Kate’s wardrobe and she most recently opted for a burgundy colour to meet South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

She also wore the houndstooth check Mile Dress for her visit to Harvard University early last month, with the dress customised to add long sleeves.

Alexander McQueen

The Princess of Wales wears British label Alexander McQueen. AFP

While the Alexander McQueen label was firmly on the fashion map by the time Sarah Burton took over in May 2010, the English designer turned it into a go-to for Kate, including for one of the biggest days of her life.

“I loved making the dress,” Burton told Harper’s Bazaar about making the Princess’s satin and lace wedding dress for her 2011 nuptials to Prince William. “I respect the intimate nature of that lovely project and I respect the friendships that were forged during it.”

Kate more recently wore McQueen on the first day of last year’s platinum jubilee celebrations, donning a classic white coat dress by the label.

Jenny Packham

The princess wears dresses by Jenny Packham. Getty / AFP

The British designer who started out creating wedding dresses before moving into couture has had her pieces appear in James Bond films Die Another Day and Casino Royale, as well as in Sex and the City and Gossip Girl.

Some of Kate’s style highlights in Jenny Packham include the gold beaded cape dress she wore to the No Time To Die London premiere on September 28, 2021, and the glittering green “Georgia” dress which was customised for her and William's Pakistan tour in 2019.

It was while wearing a pale blue polka dot dress that Kate introduced Prince George to the world on July 23, 2013, outside London’s Portland Hospital.

With sparkling embellishments a key to her looks, Packham told Women’s Wear Daily it was “always quite a collaboration” working with the princess.

Monica Vinader

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wears jewellery by Monica Vinader. AFP / Getty

While she has the pick of some of the most famous jewels in the world, when it comes to accessorising her day-to-day looks, Kate often turns to celebrity favourite label, Monica Vinader.

The princess has often worn the label’s Nura Baroque pearl necklace while carrying out her public duties and she has reworn the green Onyx ‘siren’ earrings on many different occasions.

The label which looks to bridge the gap between high-end and fashion jewellery is also a favourite of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who has been pictured wearing the brand's Linear Friendship bracelet.

Eponine

The princess wears Eponine's signature coats and coat dresses. Reuters

The London-based label produces both couture and ready-to-wear pieces, with Kate wearing gowns and coat dresses by the brand over and over again.

With all pieces made in London, the house’s style statement epitomises Kate’s fashion ethos: “The Eponine style signature has become synonymous with the elegant, form-enhancing silhouettes of the 50s and 60s. Our pieces harness the ladylike and glamorous aesthetic of such era.”

Wearing a red Eponine coat for the platinum jubilee celebrations in Wales, the princess more recently wore a burgundy coat dress for the Together at Christmas carol service in London last month.

Catherine Walker

The Princess of Wales wearing Catherine Walker. AFP/ Getty

The French fashion designer who died in 2010 was a favourite of Diana, Princess of Wales, and the late royal was buried wearing one of her designs.

Kate has worked closely with the label over the years, wearing many of their signature coat dresses.

Kate wore Catherine Walker to meet the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, at Buckingham Palace in September and again for her first Remembrance Sunday as the Princess of Wales, last year.

