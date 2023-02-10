Silver outfits shine at the Grammys and other high-fashion events

The stars may have been taking home golden gramophone awards at the Grammys 2023, but the real showstoppers on the music industry’s big night were all those statuesque silver outfits that dominated the stage and red carpet.

Wearing a ruffled silver and gold Gucci gown, Beyonce became the most successful winning artist in the history of the Grammy’s. Lizzo accepted her Record of the Year Award in a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana silver ruched mini dress, while Harry Styles swished the sparkling fringes of his silver Gucci jumpsuit while performing As It Was.

Harry Styles performs at the Grammy Awards in silver Gucci. Reuters

The cool shiny metallic look struck a chord with fans, as searches for “silver outfits” skyrocketed 617 per cent right after the Grammy Awards, according to Boohoo.com. Beyonce’s ceremony outfit (she wore three different looks on the night) prompted a 1,377 per cent increase in searches for “silver and gold” gown, while Styles’s first look sent searches for “silver fringe jumpsuit” soaring 1,594 per cent. His sequinned crop vest and white jacket (also Gucci) was another winner with fans too, according to Boohoo. Styles wore it to accept the Album of the Year award, beating Beyonce, Adele, Mary J Blige (who also turned up in silver), Bad Bunny and Kendrick Lamar.

Silver is a runway trend for the summer and these looks are clearly resonating with fashion followers (Boohoo also reported "silver dress" searches increased by 146 per cent worldwide and "silver gown" was up by 492 per cent). All of which suggests that the chic strappy dark silver Celine dress, worn by new mother Paris Hilton out on her first date night since giving birth, might appear on the party circuit this season. A sparkly silver vest under a white jacket also adds the right amount of glamour to a tuxedo look for women, while silver paired with a white T-shirt and trainers is a great summery look.

On the music festival circuit last summer, silver and sequin tops were popular wardrobe choices for fans — proving metallics work with torn jeans as successfully as they do at red-carpet events. However, it remains to be seen whether men will embrace Machine Gun Kelly’s shiny silver Dolce & Gabbana suit with the same fervour.

“The Grammys is one of the most prestigious and star-studded events in the music industry, which is why it is important for nominees and guests to dress to impress, and this year was no exception,” said a spokesperson for Boohoo.

“Silver and metallic looks have been taking over the fashion world for months now. Celebrities are putting their spin on the trend and ... many fans worldwide are influenced into trying to recreate these looks themselves.”

The Grammys red carpet has always been about making bold statements with clothes. Shania Twain, one of the presenters, was dressed in a polka dot pant suit with black and silver sequins, and a giant hat by British designer Harris Reed (who debuts as creative director at Nina Ricci during Paris Fashion Week). On the red carpet, Twain said: “I just fell in love with the fun of all of this [outfit].” In response, Reed thanked Twain on Instagram, “for wanting to just have fun and using the red carpet for what they were made for: Dressing up and taking risks!”.

Late designer Paco Rabanne's signature silver chainmail dress is risque indeed, but silver is also a versatile shade that channels futuristic sophistication. The shade is as popular with movie stars as it is with the music crowd.

Olivia Colman at the Academy Awards in 2022. AFP

Last year, Olivia Colman stepped out at the Academy Awards wearing an intricate Grecian-style silver pleated lamé Dior gown that was custom-made for her and reportedly took four people 200 hours to construct and finish.

READ MORE A beginner's guide to fashion weeks

At the same event, singer-actress Alana Haim wore a silver scalloped dress by Louis Vuitton, while Zendaya made a dramatic statement by topping a gorgeous Valentino haute couture silver skirt with a white satin shirt and diamonds, a styling trick with a glamorous skirt that has appeared on many other occasions at the Oscars.

Zendaya in silver Valentino at the Oscars in 2022. AFP

A couple of years earlier, Janelle Monae and Scarlett Johansson sparkled in silver on the same red carpet. Monae’s dress featured a big skirt and cowl hood, while Johansson wore a silver-grey satin bustier dress.

Sleeker silver sequin gowns slashed to the thigh and statuesque metal strasse silhouettes dot Oscar and Golden Globe history for their timeless elegance. The year 2015 was particularly big for silver at the Globes, yet it goes back further. Daryl Hannah wore a silver cocktail dress and opera gloves to the Oscars in 1988, while Sandra Bullock scored a little gold statue at the awards in 2010 wearing a floor-skimming metallic Marchesa gown. It proves silver is one of the award season’s all-time favourite looks, so expect to see more at the Oscars next month.