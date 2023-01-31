How to watch films nominated for Oscars 2023 in the UAE

With little over a month to go until the winners of Hollywood's most prestigious film awards are announced, there's just about enough time to catch up on all of this year's Oscar nominees.

Winners of the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, with the multiverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once leading the nominations in 11 categories, including Best Picture.

Scroll through the gallery above for all the Best Picture nominees at Oscars 2023

Here's how to watch (almost) all of the Oscars 2023 nominees in the UAE.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominations: Eleven, including Best Picture, Best Directing and Best Actress in a Leading role

Watch: OSN+

The absurdist comedy drama directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known in the industry as Daniels, tells the story of a Chinese-American woman who's thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when she's chosen to save the multiverse from a powerful being.

The film has received universal acclaim, with praise being heaped on its stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Tsu, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The film's story, written by Daniels, has also been praised for its freewheeling playfulness yet poignant message.

The Fabelmans

Nominations: Seven, including Best Picture and Best Director

Watch: In cinemas

A deeply personal film by one of the most celebrated directors in history, Stephen Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film recounts his childhood and his early years as a budding filmmaker.

The film has been a box office flop but has been widely praised for its storytelling as well as performances, especially that of Michelle Williams.

She plays Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, who is loosely based on Spielberg's mother Leah Adler.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Nominations: Four, including Best Picture and Best Visual Effects

Watch: In cinemas

More than a decade in the making, the sequel to James Cameron's record-breaking and trend-setting science fiction epic finally made it to the cinemas — and looks set to make its own records.

Set 16 years after the events in 2009's Avatar, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Neytiri, who now live with their four children — sons Neteyam and Lo'ak, daughter Tuk and adopted Kiri.

Jake Sully, who is now a chief of the Omatikaya clan of the Na'vi, the inhabitants of the Pandora, soon learn of another attempt by the Resources Development Administration to colonise his moon as Earth is dying.

Outnumbered and outgunned, the family seek refuge with the Metkayina clan, or reef people, where they learn the way of the water and find friends and the strength to fight for themselves.

Visually spectacular and with a much-improved plot from the original, The Way of Water has been warmly received by critics and audiences around the world.

Babylon

Nominations: Three, including Best Original Score and Best Costume Design

Watch: In cinemas

A look at Hollywood in transition in the 1920s, acclaimed director Damien Chazelle's latest comedy has failed to impress critics, despite stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt receiving praise for their performances.

The film captures the rise and fall of characters during a period of massive changes and decadence.

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominations: Six, including Best Picture and Best Original Song

Watch: In cinemas

One of the highest-grossing movies of 2022 and the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career, the action drama is a sequel to Cruise's career-defining 1986 film Top Gun.

Now charged with training a new batch of recruits, Cruise's Capt Pete "Maverick" Mitchell has to confront some ghosts of his past and face some of his biggest fears again.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Nominations: Six, including Best Supporting Actress and Best Visual Effects

Watch: In cinemas

An emotional follow-up to the record breaking 2018 film Black Panther, director Ryan Coogler's Marvel epic succeeds on several fronts — it pays a heartfelt homage to its original lead, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020, while moving the story grippingly forward.

The rest of the original cast returns including Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Winston Duke, while Angela Bassett gives one of the most powerful performances of the year.

Mexican star Tenoch Huerta makes his Marvel debut as Namor, the king of an underwater civilisation.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Nominations: Nine, including Best Picture and Best International Feature

Watch: Netflix

Based on the seminal 1929 book of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, this German film has received wide praise, with many praising it for staying true to the book's anti-war message.

Set during the waning days of the Second World War, the story centres on Paul Baumer, an idealistic young German who enlists as a soldier, and who is soon exposed to the horrors of war.

Blonde

Nominations: One, for Best Actress

Watch: Netflix

A highly divisive take on the life of one of the most beguiling movie stars in history, Andrew Dominik's fictionalised account of Marilyn Monroe's life has received limited love this awards season.

The only consensus is Ana De Armas's career-defining performance as Monroe, which has earned the film its one nomination.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Nominations: One, for Best Adapted Screenplay

Watch: Netflix

Director Rian Johnson's long-anticipated follow-up to his 2019 hit Knives Out has as much pizzaz, mystery and humour as its predecessor.

With a starry cast includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, the film has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Netflix outbid Amazon to the rights for the film with a whopping $469 million, a move that has paid off handsomely for the streamer.

RRR

Nominations: One, for Best Original Song

Watch: Netflix (Hindi version) and Zee5 (Telugu version)

This South Indian epic has been on a historic run in the season, sweeping major awards for the song Naatu Naatu.

From visionary director S S Rajamouli, the epic period film is set in 1920s India, during the British rule, and is a fictionalised imagining of a friendship between two historical figures.

Told through spectacular set pieces and dance sequences, the record-breaking film is already one of the highest grossing movies of all time in India.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Nominations: One, for Best Animated Feature Film

Watch: Netflix

A passion project of acclaimed Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, this retelling of the beloved tale of Pinocchio was first announced in 2008 but languished for years until it was revived by Netflix in 2018.

Linking up with stop-motion expert Mark Gustafson, with whom he shared the credit as director, del Toro's fantastical and visually stunning take straddles different worlds, with love as an overriding theme.

Top Hollywood stars lend their voices to the film including Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, Tilda Swinton and Christoph Waltz.

The Elephant Whisperers

Nominations: One, for Best Documentary Short Film

Watch: Netflix

Set in the Madumalai National Park, this film follows an indigenous couple, Bomman and Belli, who are entrusted with the care of an orphaned elephant named Raghu.

The heartwarming documentary focuses on the bond between animal and carers, and gentle giant Raghu changes the lives of his human parents forever.

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Nominations: One, for Best Documentary Short Film

Watch: Netflix

A searing look at the controversial presidency of Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal that would eventually be his undoing, this film places Martha Mitchell, wife of then US attorney general John Mitchell, at the centre of the story.

Outspoken and fearless, Martha was one of the first public figures to pin the Watergate scandal on Nixon.

For this, she was gaslit into silence and, according to one of her accounts, even kidnapped and drugged so she wouldn't speak to the press.

Nixon eventually admitted in an interview years later that "if it hadn't been for Martha Mitchell, there'd have been no Watergate".

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Nominations: One, for Best Cinematography

Watch: Netflix

Oscar-winning director Alejandro G Inarritu returns with this fantasy-meets-reality film, about a journalist turned filmmaker who returns to his native Mexico from the US but begins to have visions.

While deeply personal, the film has received mostly negative reviews, with many critics calling it too self-indulgent.

But the movie has been praised for its visually stunning setting, earning an Oscar nomination for cinematographer Darius Khondji.

Causeway

Nominations: One, for Best Supporting Actor

Watch: Apple TV+

An American soldier returns home from Afghanistan after a traumatic brain injury but struggles to reintegrate back into society.

She strikes up a friendship with a motor mechanic, who also suffers from mental trauma, after a car accident, and the two embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing.

This heartfelt film, starring Jennifer Lawrence as the soldier and Brian Tyree Henry as the mechanic, has received praise from critics, and earned Henry his first Oscar nomination.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Nominations: One, for Best Animated Short Film

Watch: Apple TV+

Based on the best-selling illustrated book of the same name by Charlie Mackesy, this short film follows the four protagonists in the title as they explore themes of empathy, kindness, love and humanity.

Mackesy shares directorial credit with Peter Baynton. Several A-list stars voice characters, from Gabriel Byrne to Idris Elba.