Grammys 2023 winners list in main categories, including Beyonce, Harry Styles and Lizzo

It's been a dramatic evening at the Grammys 2023, one that Beyonce almost missed due to being "stuck in traffic".

Queen Bey arrived ever-so fashionably late, missing the red carpet , where Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among those to shine. But Beyonce still made history, becoming the most awarded Grammys recipient in history, surpassing Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who had 31.

US actress Viola Davis also made history, entering the prestigious 18-member Egot winners club as she scooped her first Grammy for the audiobook recording of her memoir, Finding Me.

Styles picked up the coveted Album of the Year, as well as Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House, while Beyonce won Best R&B Song for Cuff It and Best Dance Electronic/Music Album for Renaissance. She also took home Best Traditional R&B Performance.

In her acceptance speech, Beyonce said: "I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here, but he is here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful children who are watching at home."

The historic award was presented by British TV host James Corden, who said it was an "honour".

"We are witnessing history tonight," he said, before announcing the result.

Other big winners include Lizzo, who won Record of the Year for About Damn Time; Kendrick Lamar, who took Best Rap Album for Mr Morale & The Big Steppers; as well as Willie Nelson, who bagged Best Country Album for A Beautiful Time.

Here are the winners in key categories at the Grammys 2023

Record Of The Year

WINNER: About Damn Time, Lizzo

Don't Shut Me Down, ABBA

Easy On Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige

You And Me On The Rock, Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

As It Was, Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

WINNER: Harry's House, Harry Styles

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Song Of The Year

WINNER: Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt

Abcdefu, Gayle

About Damn Time, Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Taylor Swift

As It Was, Harry Styles

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Easy On Me, Adele

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

WINNER: Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Easy On Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Unholy, Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Don't Shut Me Down, ABBA

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone & Doja Cat

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Higher, Michael Buble

When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Harry's House, Harry Styles

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Break My Soul, Beyonce

Rosewood, Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo & Miguel

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring HER

On My Knees, Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Renaissance, Beyonce

Fragments, Bonobo

Dipo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rufus Du Sol

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams

Old Man, Beck

Wild Child, The Black Keys

Crawl!, Idles

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday, Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Degradation Rules, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

Call Me Little Sunshine, Ghost

We'll Be Back, Megadeth

Kill Or Be Killed, Muse

Blackout, Turnstile

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile

Black Summer, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Blackout, Turnstile

Harmonia's Dream, The War On Drugs

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Lucifer On The Sofa, Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

WINNER: Chaise Longue, Wet Leg

There'd Better Be A Mirrorball, Arctic Monkeys

Certainty, Big Thief

King, Florence + The Machine

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World, Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Wet Leg, Wet Leg

WE, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Big Thief

Fossora, Bjork

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Virgo’s Groove, Beyonce

Here With Me, Mary J Blige featuring Anderson .Paak

Over, Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: Plastic Off The Sofa, Beyonce

Do 4 Love, Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin', Babyface featuring Ella Mai

'Round Midnight, Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Cuff It, Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy

Operation Funk, Cory Henry

Drones, Terrace Martin

Starfruit, Moonchild

Red Balloon, Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun, PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas, Doja Cat

pushin P, Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

F N F (Let's Go), Hitkidd & GloRilla

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: Wait For U, Future featuring Drake & Tems

Beautiful, DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA

First Class, Jack Harlow

Die Hard, Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live), Latto

Best Rap Song

WINNER: The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Churchill Downs, Jack Harlow featuring Drake

God Did, DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

pushin P, Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

Wait For U, Future featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Live Forever, Willie Nelson

Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange, Zach Bryan

In His Arms, Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Never Wanted To Be That Girl, Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider's Prayer, Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin' Your Memory, Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You – Revisited, Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Going Where The Lonely Go, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

WINNER: 'Til You Can't, Cody Johnson

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

Doin’ This, Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault), Taylor Swift

If I Was A Cowboy, Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die, Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

WINNER: A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Best Song Written For Visual Media

WINNER: We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto

Be Alive from King Richard

Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Keep Rising from The Woman King

Nobody Like U from Turning Red

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: Bayethe, Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Udhero Na, Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love, Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last, Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down, Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Sakura, Masa Takumi

Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini, Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba, Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category

WINNER: Stephanie Economou for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Austin Wintory for Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Richard Jacques for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Christopher Tin for Old World

