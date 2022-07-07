Jordanian royal weddings through the years

The engagement of Jordan’s Princess Iman, 25, was announced this week, giving the country a royal wedding to look forward to.

The eldest daughter of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan is set to marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis after he proposed in the presence of their families on Tuesday.

Scroll through the gallery below to see pictures of Princess Iman

Expand Autoplay Jordan's Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis are engaged. Photo: @RHCJO / Twitter

As the couple prepare to plan their nuptials, we take a look back at some of the most high-profile Jordanian royal weddings that have come before.

1955: King Hussein and Dina bint Abdul-Hamid

On April 19, 1955, King Hussein of Jordan married his first wife, Dina bint Abdul-Hamid. The pair were distant cousins, and first met in London three years earlier, while Dina was studying at the University of Cambridge.

Their engagement was announced in 1954 by King Hussein’s mother, Queen Zein Al Sharaf. Dina became the Queen of Jordan after the pair’s wedding, and 10 months later, on February, 13, 1956, she gave birth to the king's first child, Princess Alia.

However, the marriage ended in divorce in 1957, after which Dina became known as HRH Princess Dina Abdul-Hamid of Jordan.

1961: King Hussein and Antoinette Gardiner

Four years after the end of his first marriage, King Hussein married second wife, Antoinette Gardiner, on May 29, 1961.

Antoinette, who was born in Britain, is said to have meet King Hussein while working as a secretarial assistant on the set of Lawrence of Arabia.

After the pair married, she changed her name to Princess Muna al-Hussein. Together, the couple had four children, Abdullah II of Jordan, Prince Faisal, and twins Princess Aisha and Princess Zein.

The couple divorced in 1972.

King Hussein was also married to Alia Toukan on December 24, 1972, but she died in a helicopter crash in 1977. He then married Lisa Halaby on June 15, 1978, who became Queen Noor of Jordan.

1970: Princess Basma and Timoor Daghistani

Princess Basma bint Talal of Jordan, sister of King Hussein, married Colonel Timoor Daghistani on April 2, 1970.

Together, the couple had two children: Farah Daghistani and Ghazi Daghistani.

The pair divorced in the late 1970s. Princess Basma is the paternal aunt to current King Abdullah II of Jordan.

1993: King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania

King Abdullah II Jordan and Queen Rania receive the Path to Peace Award in New York on May 9, 2022. AFP

At the time of their marriage in 1993, King Abdullah II was the Jordanian Crown Prince. He first met Rania Al-Abdullah in January 1993 at a dinner party. At the time, she was working in Amman in the marketing department of Apple.

Rania, who was born in Kuwait to Palestinian parents, had moved to Jordan two years earlier. Five months after first meeting, the pair were married on June 10, 1993. The day was considered a national holiday.

Together, the couple have four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem.

2004: Prince Hamzah and Princess Noor

Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, younger brother of King Abdullah II, married his second cousin, Princess Noor bint Asem bin Nayef, at Al Baraka Palace in Amman on August 29, 2003, although an official ceremony was held the following year, on May 27, 2004.

The couple had a daughter, Princess Haya bint Hamzah, born on April 18, 2007.

They divorced in 2009.

2020: Princess Raiyah

Expand Autoplay Jordan's Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein married Roald Dahl's grandson in a small ceremony, their big wedding on hold because of the coronavirus. Twitter / RaiyahHKJ

Princess Raiyah, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and Queen Noor of Jordan, married Roald Dahl's grandson, Ned Donovan, in July 2020.

The couple got engaged on October 26, 2019, and a royal statement at the time read: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Her Royal Highness Princess Raiyah and to Mr Donovan on this occasion."

The grandson of beloved British children's book author Roald Dahl, Donovan is a freelance journalist, and has contributed to The Spectator, New Statesman and The Telegraph. His mother is Tessa Dahl and his father is an entrepreneur, Patrick Donovan.

Donovan converted to Islam before the wedding, and took the name Faris.

Queen Rania's royal style in 64 pictures