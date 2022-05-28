UAE leaders send messages of condolence to Queen Rania of Jordan on death of father

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent condolences to Jordan's King Abdullah II on the death of Dr Faisal Al Yasin, Queen Rania's father.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also sent his sympathies to King Abdullah.

Sheikha Fatima, the Mother of the Nation, sent condolences to Queen Rania on the death of her father and said she prayed that his soul be blessed.

Dr Al Yasin died on Friday. The cause of his death was not released.

King Abdullah ordered seven days of mourning, starting Friday.

Dr Al Yasin was born in 1934 in the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

After completing his medical studies at Cairo University and further education in Northern Ireland, he moved to Kuwait in 1961, where he pursued a successful medical career, eventually moving to Jordan to retire.