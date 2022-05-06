Sheikh Hamdan shares photo of Sheikh Mohammed surrounded by his grandchildren

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, has shared a picture of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, surrounded by several of his grandchildren and family members.

The touching image shows Sheikh Mohammed in the centre, surrounded by 24 young members of his family.

In the picture, believed to be taken during Eid celebrations, the boys of the family are lined up together at the back wearing kanduras, while the girls sit at the front wearing colourful traditional outfits.

Read more 14 facts about Sheikh Hamdan to celebrate 14 years as Crown Prince of Dubai

In the caption, Sheikh Hamdan simply wrote: “#family”.

The same picture was also shared by several other members of the family.

Sheikh Hamdan’s young twins, Rashid and Sheikha, who were born in 2021, feature in the picture, as does the new son of Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter, Sheikha Shaikha bint Mohammed bin Rashid, who was born in February.

Sheikh Hamdan does not often post photos of his twins on his feed and when he does, it is usually with their backs turned to the camera, such as in the photo he posted on the UAE's 50th National Day. The image shows the two children dressed in traditional Emirati attire and in the colours of the UAE flag.

Sheikh Hamdan shared more pictures from the family’s Eid celebrations earlier in the week, including ones showing him surrounded by his young nephews.

Sheikh Hamdan is known to be a big family man and regularly shares snippets of his private life with his 14 million Instagram followers.

Last month, he shared several colourful pictures from a family ski trip during his childhood. The photos were taken in the Swiss resort of Zermatt and show Sheikh Hamdan dressed in colourful vintage ski gear and sunglasses, playing with his father and siblings in the snow.

See Sheikh Hamdan's childhood pictures below: