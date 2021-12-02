Sheikh Hamdan poses with his twins in National Day post

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Thursday posted a picture of his twins to mark National Day.

He took to Instagram to share an image of Sheikha and Rashid.

The two are dressed in traditional Emirati attire and one is in the colours of the UAE flag.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed had the twins in May.

Senior UAE figures were among those to offer warm words to the parents at the time.

"I congratulate my brother His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, for the arrival of his two children," Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, wrote on Twitter after the birth.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, stands on top of the Burj Khalifa.

The Dubai Crown Prince, a popular figure on social media, shared an image of a pair of small feet, one pink and one blue, to represent his happy news.

His sister, Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed, also shared the image on social media in celebration with her brother.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed married in May, 2019.

