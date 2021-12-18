Dazzling Christmas decorations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: from Expo 2020 to Al Maryah Island

Now National Day celebrations are over, the UAE is looking festive again, this time for Christmas.

As with every year, malls and public places across the Emirates have dressed up in red and green to celebrate the annual tradition.

Christmas trees, festive markets and Santa Claus letterboxes can be found across malls in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as people dressed up like Father Christmas and his elves.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, visitors will find decorations across numerous pavilions, alongside live roaming entertainment and festive projections at Al Wasl dome.

Mall of the Emirates is playing host to its annual festive market, where people can feast their eyes on a carbon-neutral LED Christmas tree that changes colours while shopping for last-minute gifts at the stalls by Ski Dubai.

Outside Dubai Festival City Mall is a gigantic Christmas tree that towers above shoppers, while inside there's a Winter Wonderland with reindeer, faux snow and candy cane sculptures.

Over in Abu Dhabi, Al Wahda Mall is particularly festive, with big nutcracker statues and a gingerbread house for visitors to take photos of.

In The Galleria Al Maryah Island, it's a veritable winter wonderland, with Santa Claus handing out gifts to children who wrote him letters, plus other family-friendly activities and a whole host of elegant decorations, including Santa's sleigh and reindeers hanging from the vast atrium's ceiling.

Scroll through the photo gallery above to see more of the UAE's Christmas decorations in 2021.