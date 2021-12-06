Christmas at Expo 2020 Dubai: festive meals and brunches to book

If you’re planning to spend Christmas in the UAE, there’s no shortage of festive meals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to book.

Additionally, this year, with Expo 2020 Dubai in full swing, there is the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate Christmas at the world's greatest show. The venue is home to more than 200 restaurants and food concepts, with many offering festive meals, offers, promotions and workshops. Here’s a look at some of them:

Alkebulan

Alkebulan Dining Hall will offer a Christmas Eve brunch. Photo: Alkebulan

The African dining hall is going all out for the festive season. There will be Christmas dessert carts outdoors around the Water Feature selling Christmas treats, including an Accra Yule log cake, Conge madeleines and hot chocolate with smoked vanilla marshmallow. Prices start at Dh18 for festive drinks, with the carts available from noon-10pm until December 25.

For those looking for family activities, there will be a creative gingerbread house-making workshop on December 11, 18 and 25 at 10am. The workshop is priced at Dh180, with limited spaces available.

Visitors on Christmas Eve can ring in the celebrations with a December 24 brunch from 1pm-4pm, priced at Dh420. Festive dishes will be available at all counters, plus there will be a DJ and drummers.

The celebrations continue on Christmas Day, with more live entertainment. Enjoy a festive meal including dishes such as their famous curry goat stew, slow-roasted duck with spiced cranberry chutney and turkey roll in a soft potato bun. Meals start at Dh45.

Daily, Saturday to Wednesday, 10am-11pm; Thursday to Friday, 10am-1am; until December 25; prices vary; Jubilee Park, Expo 2020 Dubai; reservations@africandininghall.com

Long Chim Dubai

The famous Thai restaurant, which made its Dubai debut at Expo 2020, will be serving a special seven-course Christmas menu. Expect dishes such as the soft shell crab with curry powder, oysters with nam jim and Thai coconut ice cream.

Friday to Sunday, December 24-26; noon-11pm; packages start at Dh280; Mobility District, Expo 2020 Dubai; www.longchimdubai.com

Cafe Milano

Cafe Milano will be serving a special menu on Christmas Day. Photo: Cafe Milano

You can now dine like the rich and famous at the classy Italian restaurant, which made its Dubai debut at Expo 2020. Cafe Milano has crafted a Christmas set menu including plenty of its signatures dishes – think seafood salad and octopus, traditional lasagne and panettone.

Saturday, December 25; 11am-11pm; Dh550; Mobility District, Expo 2020 Dubai; guestservices@cafemilano.ae

Alif Cafe

The restaurant championing home-grown food in the UAE has launched a Christmas party package.

Some of the offerings include a Turkish tomato carpaccio with crushed olives and shaved goat cheese, prawns in Dukkah spice, and a festive spiced clementine and date cake. The fact that it’s all farm-to-table is another good reason to book and celebrate here.

Saturday, December 25; Dh275; Mobility District; www.farm2table.ae/menu

Matthew Kenney dining venues

Matthew Kenney's vegan restaurants at Expo 2020 Dubai will offer festive specials for Christmas. Photo: Matthew Kenney Cuisine

Those looking for a quality vegan meal at Expo 2020 should head to any of Matthew Kenney’s three plant-based venues at Terra Pavilion, which will be hosting festive specials.

Veg’d, the casual concept, will be serving a TurkSoy and cranberry wrap for a limited time only, XYST will offer dishes such as roast squash and chestnut quiche. Finally, Mudra, the fine-dining vegan rooftop concept has a three-course festive menu, as well as “effortless” eggnog.

Daily until December 25; noon-11pm; Dh195 for the canapes or three-course menu; Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion; Instagram: @matthewkenneycuisine

Bread Ahead

The Bread Ahead Bakery School is hosting a number of workshops to teach home bakers how to whip up festive food.

Running throughout the month of November, amateur bakers can learn to make dishes such as Yule log cake and festive jammy biscuits. They will also be holding free demonstrations to teach wannabe chefs how to make seasonal dishes including savoury mincemeat and red onion marmalade.

Read more Christmas 2021: the best brunches and dinners in Abu Dhabi

Friday to Monday, December 10-27; Dh350 for festive workshops; Mobility District; www.breadahead.com/expo-dubai

Jubilee Gastronomy

If you’re on the lookout for something more upscale, this fine dining destination offers one of the best views of Al Wasl Dome.

Enjoy a five-course set menu on Christmas Eve, as well as a sharing-style feast with the choice of a main course on Christmas Day. Expect plenty of delicious festive specials.

Friday and Saturday, December 24 and 25; Dh550 for the Christmas Eve meal; Dh400 for the Christmas Day meal; Al Wasl Plaza; 04 350 9223; book.jubilee@gatesdxb.com