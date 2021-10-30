New rooftop bar opens at Expo 2020 Dubai overlooking Al Wasl Dome

A fabulous rooftop venue has opened at Expo 2020 Dubai, overlooking Al Wasl Dome.

On Friday, Jubilee Mixology officially opened, on the 10th floor of the media centre.

It's an open-air spot, with decor featuring faux foliage, brightly hued furniture and show-stopping views of Al Wasl, which is the world's largest immersive dome, and under which many of the most exciting events happening at Expo are taking place.

The menu offers upmarket bar bites, including Wagyu sandos and cured fish, alongside cocktails inspired by previous expos and world fairs.

There's a live DJ to set the sophisticated mood with lounge, jazz and house tunes, too. On opening night, British house DJ Katerina Rush provided the music.

Jubilee Mixology is located one floor above Jubilee Gastronomy, which is hosting chef's table events throughout the Expo, in which world-renowned chefs host four and nine-course dinners every Tuesday.

In November, this includes chef Paco Perez, an alumnus of famed Spanish restaurant El Bulli, who helms Miramar restaurant in Llanca and Enoteca Paco Perez restaurant in Hotel Arts Barcelona; chef Jordan Bailey, owner of two Michelin-starred Aimsir in Kildare, Ireland; and Rohit Ghai, the India-born chef behind Kutir restaurant in Chelsea, UK.

Chefs from local spots Armani/Hashi, Masti, 21grams, Cinque and Roka will also feature in next month's line-up.