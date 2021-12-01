Christmas 2021: the best brunches and dinners in Abu Dhabi

'Tis the season to be jolly. And the fact that Christmas falls over the weekend this year is another reason to celebrate.

If you’re thinking of going all out with a festive brunch or dinner, here’s a look at some of the best places to enjoy a meal in the capital.

Catch at St Regis

Christmas Day brunch

The perfect place for seafood lovers, the restaurant will be ringing in Christmas with a special themed menu. Expect delicacies such as salmon wellington, grilled prawns and sushi alongside Christmas staples such as a whole turkey. There will also be live entertainment.

Saturday, December 25; 1pm-4pm; Dh450; The St Regis Abu Dhabi; restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com.

Coya Abu Dhabi

Festive dishes, Christmas Eve brunch and Christmas Day dinner

A festive yule log dessert at Coya Abu Dhabi

The Latin-American favourite is decking its halls in gold with a "Dreaming of a gold Christmas" theme. In the lead-up to the big day (from December 12 to 24), there will be two limited-time dishes available – roast chicken (Dh248) and slow-cooked beef ribs (Dh348) with all the sides.

There will also be a brunch on Christmas Eve, with a range of tasty appetisers (think ceviches, maki rolls and Chilean sea bass croquettes), and a choice of main courses and themed desserts, such as the orange and lime churros with milk chocolate and dulce de leche sauce.

Finally, on Christmas Day, guests can expect a four-course meal with a choice of starters, such as salmon tacos, mixed seafood ceviche, wild mushroom ceviche or Wagyu beef baos.

Christmas Eve brunch: 12.30-4pm; Dh199; Christmas Day brunch: 12.30-3.30pm; Dh278; The Galleria Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000

Glo

Festive brunches and dinners

Clo is an open-air venue at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Eat, drink and be merry at this rooftop venue, which is hosting Christmas Eve and Christmas Day brunches and dinners.

The festive brunches will take place from noon to 3pm, and will include everything from a roast turkey station with all the trimmings to Christmas dessert specials. Meanwhile, a saxophonist will play for 45 minutes, and youngsters can look forward to a children's corner, complete with a doughnut stand, Christmas goodies and a visit from Santa.

In the evenings, there will be a Wood and Fire dinner experience, with a festive twist. The set menu will include mains such as roast turkey with all the trimmings, red snapper, a seafood chowder and Christmas yule log.

Friday and Saturday, December 24 and 25; noon-3pm for the brunches, from 6pm for the dinners; from Dh395 for the brunches; from Dh295 for the dinners; Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island; www.rosewoodhotels.com

Nahaam and Sole restaurants

Christmas Day brunch

Nahaam and Sole at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers are teaming up to present one Christmas Day brunch. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

For the big day, the poolside Nahaam at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has teamed up with chic Italian restaurant Sole to launch one big festive brunch. Expect classic Christmas dishes mingling with traditional Italian delicacies. Meanwhile, there will be a live band, DJ, and a visit from the man in red.

Saturday, December 25; 12.30pm-4pm; packages from Dh525 per person, Dh200 for children 6-12, free for those under 6; Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers; www.hilton.com

PJ O’Reilly’s

Themed brunches

The fun Irish hangout has back-to-back brunches across the Christmas weekend. There will be three festive meals taking place, with loads of staple Christmas treats, singalongs, live entertainment and themed drinks.

Thursday and Friday, December 23 and 24, 7pm-10pm; Saturday, December 25, 1pm-4pm; from Dh149; Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi; 02 695 0515

Punjab Grill

Three-course Christmas meal

A decadent chocolate cake, part of the sweet festive offerings at Punjab Grill. Photo: Punjab Grill

For an Indian twist to a traditional Christmas meal, head over to the fine-dining restaurant, which has crafted a special three-course menu, available from Thursday December 16 to Saturday, December 25. On the menu are honey-spiced chicken wings, salmon and shrimp balchao and East Indian duck moilee, while vegetarians can enjoy dishes such as the cumin and baby potato roast. Wrap up the meal with desserts including Christmas pudding and a decadent chocolate cake.

Thursday, December 16 to Saturday, December 25; Dh350; Venetian Village, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal; 050 668 3054

Villa Toscana

Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch

The Italian restaurant will have a decadent four-course Christmas Eve menu with traditional dishes given a festive spin. On offer will be starters such as the lobster tail served on pumpkin cream, mains such as the veal tenderloin au gratin with herbs and wild mushroom sauce; and an apple pie served with wild berry ice cream to end the evening on a sweet note. An a la carte menu will also be available.

On Christmas Day, there will be a brunch with Italian dishes ideal for sharing – think pan-seared foie gras and scallops – followed by a choice of main courses. For pudding, take a walk to the “dessert room”.

Friday and Saturday, December 24 and 25; 7pm to 11pm and 1pm to 4pm respectively; from Dh450 for the dinner and Dh350 for the brunch; The St Regis Abu Dhabi; 02 694 4553; restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com.

This list is being updated until the big day