Royal families share 2021 Christmas cards: from Queen Rania to Prince William

Royal families from around the world have started sharing their annual Christmas cards.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania shared a photo to celebrate the season with their children, Crown Prince Hussein, 27, Princess Iman, 25, Princess Salma, 21, and Prince Hashem, 16.

"May the threads of happiness, hope and good health weave together your New Year," Queen Rania wrote on Instagram sharing the image.

Paying tribute to Jordan, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photograph of themselves in Petra, during a trip to the country earlier this year.

The relaxed photo was taken during a family trip to Jordan. The Duke of Cambridge, wearing shorts, is pictured sitting on a gold pouffe next to the duchess, who is wearing a green dress. They are resting a hand on each other’s knee.

Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, sit next to their parents, while Prince Louis, 3, is sitting on what appears to be a sheepskin rug at his mother’s feet.

When the duchess was a child, the Middleton family lived in Jordan and she has fond memories of her time there.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a card befitting 2021. The Prince of Wales is seen adjusting Camilla's mask in the image, which was taken at Royal Ascot this year.

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia shared their festive family image. The formal photograph is taken in a garden with daughters Princess Leonor, 16, and Princess Sofia, 14.

The Dutch, Swedish and Danish royal families are yet to share their Christmas cards for 2021.

The Swedish royals have shared a photo of Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5, the children of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel in front of the Christmas tree at Haga Palace, Stockholm.

In the photo, Prince Oscar is wearing a Father Christmas outfit and Princess Estelle is holding a tray of pastries.