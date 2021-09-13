Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton marries Alizee Thevenet in South of France

The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother, James Middleton, married Alizee Thevenet in a ceremony in the South of France at the weekend.

Middleton, 34, shared the news on his Instagram page, revealing that his beloved dogs were in attendance.

“Mr & Mrs Middleton. Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am," he said, next to a photo of the beaming couple.

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in attendance, alongside sister Pippa Middleton, and her husband, James Matthews.

Middleton, an entrepreneur, and Thevenet, a financial expert, wed almost two years to the day after they got engaged during a trip to the Lake District in the UK. He proposed with a sapphire ring after almost a year of dating.

The pair had initially planned to marry in May 2020, but postponed their wedding because of the pandemic.

The couple previously revealed they met thanks to Middleton’s pet dog, Ella, so it was fitting their pets were present for the ceremony.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Middleton revealed he met Thevenet at the Kensington Club in Chelsea, after his dog Ella rushed over to her.

“She made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizee thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancee."

