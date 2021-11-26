How celebrities marked Thanksgiving, from Priyanka Chopra to Oprah

Americans all over the world sat around dinner tables to enjoy turkey feasts and share what they're grateful for with friends and family for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

One thing is certain: for many, they're simply grateful to be together, after last year's celebrations were curtailed by the pandemic.

Here's how some of the biggest celebrities marked the occasion:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Despite rumours that the pair had split, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American musician Nick Jonas were very much together this Thanksgiving. The couple celebrated in London, and Jonas took to Instagram to say he was grateful for his wife. "Happy Thanksgiving everyone," he wrote alongside a photo of the two cuddling on a sofa.

Oprah Winfrey

The media mogul eschewed the traditional turkey feast this year to instead enjoy a pre-Thanksgiving dinner of South African cuisine. Oprah, who recently interviewed British singer Adele, had a spread prepared by chef Raymond Weber that included dishes such as bobotie, chakalaka and bunny chow.

"And yes there was malva pudding for dessert," she wrote alongside a video on Instagram. "Thanks for giving my daughter girls a taste of home," she said to the chef.

Michelle Obama

The Obamas spent the day together as a family, and Michelle marked the occasion by sharing a photo of their dog, Sunny.

"Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family," the former first lady wrote on Instagram. "We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love."

Earlier, she took the opportunity to promote The Girls Opportunity Alliance, a programme of the Obama Foundation that seeks to empower adolescent girls around the world through education. "The holidays are a perfect time to give back – and the truth is, there is no greater gift than education," she wrote.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne Johnson turned the camera on his "amazing" family chef for the occasion. "Smilin' big because she knows she's gonna deliver a deliciously [bomb emoji] Thanksgiving meal," the Red Notice actor wrote on Instagram.

"For all you foodies out there, you’re looking at a cornbread stuffing that she adds cranberries to with sauteed carrots, onions, celery and sage. And some damn good collard greens that have been braising since yesterday – a slow, long and delicious process – like all my dates as a college freshman.

"Happy Thanksgiving, to you and your families. Man I am grateful today."

Paris Hilton

US socialite Paris Hilton celebrated Thanksgiving on her honeymoon in Bora Bora and shared photos of herself with a colourful scarf depicting butterfly wings, along with a rather heartfelt caption on Instagram.

"This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet," she wrote. "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all – the good, the bad and everything in between. I’ve grown a lot and I am still evolving."

The Cooking with Paris star got married earlier this month to businessman Carter Reum in what she called "a true fairy tale wedding" wearing a dress by Oscar de la Renta.

"I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way," she wrote in her post. "This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and businesswoman, but as the Paris I’m more and more proud to be every day."

Gwen Stefani

Another star who recently got married is American musician Gwen Stefani, who wed country singer and fellow The Voice coach Blake Shelton during the summer in Oklahoma.

Stefani shared a series of Instagram Stories of her and her children, who she shares with her former husband Gavin Rossdale, preparing the feast and the beautiful dinner table. "Sooooo much to be thankful for," she wrote, tagging her husband and including the hashtag #FirstMarriedThanksgiving.

The pair celebrated back where they tied the knot, in Oklahoma. "It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding," she said, noting that the couple have a new house there.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Actress Nicole Kidman and her husband, singer Keith Urban, seemingly spent the day by the beach. Kidman shared a photo on Instagram of the pair cuddling by the ocean, with the caption: "Just feeling incredibly grateful."

Camila Cabello

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello recently went through a high-profile split with partner Shawn Mendes, but she said she has " a lot to be thankful for" in a post on Instagram, alongside a clip of her sat on a couch with many dogs around.

"I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate. Happy gratitude day everybody!"

She thanked her fans and followers on the occasion. "We’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone."

Pink

Like many others, American star Pink cosied up with family for the occasion. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram with her son Jameson, 4, as the pair of them sat on a sofa.

"Grateful for so many things," she wrote. "It’s been such a wild ride. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. May your cup be full today."

On Wednesday, she shared a video plea to chefs alongside her daughter Willow, 9, after her vegan, gluten-free pumpkin cheesecake turned into soup after 70 minutes in the oven.

She ended up making cookies instead.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

The former US president and first lady had a low-key Thanksgiving. A representative for the longest-married presidential couple said they were having a "quiet day in Plains", reported People, while The Carter Presidential Library shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the 1978 turkey pardoning at the White House.

Jimmy, 97, and Rosalynn, 94, have four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

