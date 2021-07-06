Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton share first pictures from their Oklahoma wedding

The Voice coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have tied the knot, celebrating their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday in Oklahoma, US.

The pop star and country singer, who met on the US talent show, posted photos on Monday from their weekend wedding, including an image of the couple posing under a twilight sky.

A representative for Shelton said they married in his home state of Oklahoma and the No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday’s date.

In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off white cowboy boots under her wedding dress, holding up a bouquet of white flowers.

In another post, she gave a closer glimpse of her dress, designed by Vera Wang. Featuring a satin, sweetheart neckline bodice, with a short, tulle embellished skirt, Stefani described her gown as a “party dress”.

“You need a party dress when you get to marry Blake Shelton,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In another image, which was reposted by Shelton, Stefani thanked the team who helped make the occasion happen, describing it as her “dream day”.

The two singers announced their engagement in October. Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert, while Stefani divorced Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three children, in 2015.

Since beginning their romance, the couple have released a number of duets together, including Nobody But You and Happy Anywhere.

- Additional reporting by AP

