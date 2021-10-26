A guide to Global Village: tickets, getting there and what's new this season

Dubai’s ever-popular Global Village will reopen on Tuesday for its 26th season. The family-friendly event will open its doors at 4pm and will continue to operate for 167 days, until April 10, 2022.

The popular festival, which usually runs in Dubai throughout the cooler months, features pavilions from countries around the world.

If you are planning a visit, here is everything you need to know …

How to get tickets

There is no need to pre-book tickets for Global Village, they can be easily purchased on arrival at the venue. You can also buy them via the Global Village website or official app. Tickets cost Dh15 if you buy them only, or Dh20 at the gate. Children aged under 3, senior citizens over the age of 65 and holders of People of Determination ID cards and one companion can enter the attraction free of charge.

Opening times

Global Village will operate from 4pm to 12am, Saturday to Wednesday and 4pm to 1am, on Thursday and Friday. Mondays are reserved for ladies and families, except on official public holidays.

Getting there

Global Village is located on Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. It is approximately a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina, and a 25-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

Pavilions

This year, the 26 pavilions will represent: the UAE; Saudi Arabia; Bahrain; Kuwait; Afghanistan; Africa; the Americas; China; Egypt; Europe; India; Iran; Iraq; Japan; South Korea; Lebanon; Morocco; Pakistan; Palestine; Syria; Thailand; Turkey; Yemen and Russia.

Al Sana'a pavilion will also return, along with the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, both of which give opportunities to Emirati entrepreneurs to sell produce.

The new Fire Fountain at Global Village. Photo: Global Village

What’s new this year?

Global Village organisers have announced 26 pavilions for the 26th season. These will represent 80 cultures from around the world with a notable new addition – the Iraq Pavilion, which organisers say will allow "guests to enjoy some of the rich culture this beautiful country has to offer".

There will also be something new for children, with the arrival of a Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, which will house a series of fun and interactive activity areas based on the much-loved childhood character.

Internationally acclaimed dance show Burn The Floor will also be making its regional debut during Global Village’s 26th season, with a regular slot on the attraction’s main stage. The high-voltage show features daring choreography from a troupe of international dancers.

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to enjoy the new Railway Market, inspired by Thailand’s famous Umbrella Market, which will offer a huge range of sweets, desserts and baked goods from across Asia and around the world.

And finally, there will be an enhanced experience at the attraction’s popular floating market, with more space thanks to a new location on the park’s lake, which will overlook a Fire Fountain show.

The new Railway Market at Dubai's Global Village offers a range of desserts. Photo: Global Village

Shows and events

More than 40,000 shows and special events will take place at Global Village across its 26th season. From the regular fireworks, which take place each Thursday and Friday evening at 9pm, to the new Burn The Floor dance show and the impressive Harbour Force Stunt Show, there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

A full schedule and list of events can be found here.

Daily; Global Village, Exit 37, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311); globalvillage.ae