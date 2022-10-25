Global Village Dubai to reopen today: ticket prices, timings and new attractions

Global Village reopens on Tuesday with an array of new attractions, shows and additional amenities that will make visiting the wildly popular family-friendly destination much easier.

Last season, it had a record 7.8 million guests visit during the six months it was operational, including an extended period, as it stayed open an extra four weeks until May 7.

This year marks its 27th season, with 27 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures from around the world.

Here's everything you need to know about Global Village's 2022 season.

When does Global Village reopen?

The attraction will reopen to the public on Tuesday at 6pm and run until April next year. A specific closing date has yet to be announced.

What pavilions and attractions will be there?

The pavilions, each themed according to a different nation or culture, are a star attraction at Global Village.

The pavilions confirmed for season 27 are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.

New for the 27th season are the Oman and Qatar pavilions.

Two pavilions, Al Sana'a and Khalifa Foundation, will also return, with UAE entrepreneurs showcasing their businesses.

A new concept, Road of Asia, will be a pedestrian street with 43 kiosks, offering food and products from countries not represented in the pavilions.

The 13 countries to be featured here are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

There will also be a new haunted house, a Big Balloon experience and a Heroes Gallery, an exhibition inspired by superheroes and movie memorabilia.

What shows can visitors see during season 27?

Global Village has revealed a packed new season line-up, featuring more than 400 performers from around the world. This includes more than 200 performances each night.

Putting on the Glitz will bring jazz music to the theme park, while London Calling takes music-lovers through nostalgic songs from the 1960s and punk-rock trends to top tunes of today.

Clowns to the Rescue is a group of performers from Colombia, while Bank Heist is a slapstick comedy troupe.

Enter Loud House for a big Bollywood soap opera-style show. Skyline is a showcase of music, style, dance and light that will also transport fans to the heart of Bollywood come evening.

V.Unbeatable, a dance crew from Mumbai that won season two of America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020, will perform on the Main Stage from January 4 for a month.

Filipino troupe Urban Crew, who competed on the latest season of America's Got Talent, will return to Global Village to showcase their acrobatic skills all season.

Another international ensemble back by popular demand is Colombian Aaijaa, a group of young percussionists setting the beat for the evenings.

Global Village favourites making a return include The Wonderers — Ozka, Waleef and Zoya, who bring a new production to the Kids Theatre called The Mystery of the Golden Rock.

Last year's new attraction, the Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, will also return, and the Octonauts are back for another season.

Ben & Holly, and PJ Masks, will host their own shows, and there will be a sequel to Aqua Action, a water-based stunt show that will bring new fire effects, LED car scenes, high-powered street bikes and a big monster truck.

Amenities being introduced this season

A third entrance called Happiness Gate is being introduced to help stem traffic flow and ensure shorter walking distances from the car parks. It will also have valet parking.

Happiness Street has been extended, with a new layout giving guests plenty of room to discover more street food.

Cabanas will be available to book this year for groups of up to eight people. It allows people to book a base to return to throughout their visit and have a private butler on hand.

There will also be more information counters, revamped prayer rooms, more vending machines at entry points and extra lockers for guests.

A new range of branded merchandise and souvenirs to take home have also been created for this season.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Tickets purchased online are cheaper than those bought at the venue. For entry on Sunday to Thursday, tickets are Dh18 online and Dh20 at the gate. For all other days, it's Dh22.5 online and Dh25 at the gate.

Entry is free for children under the age of 3 and senior citizens aged 65 and above, as well as people of determination.

Tuesdays are reserved for ladies and families only, except for on public holidays.

What are opening hours?

Global Village is open from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday and 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday.

How to get there

Global Village is located on Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. It is about a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina, and a 25-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

Tickets bought on the mobile app or website are discounted by 10 per cent.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae

Scroll through the gallery below to see images of Global Village season 26