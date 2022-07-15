Dubai's Global Village to return for Season 27 in October

Global Village has announced its opening date for its coming season.

The popular family-friendly destination will reopen on October 25, although little other details are known yet including when exactly it will run until and what will be new. However, on the official website, it says Season 27 followed by the dates "October 2022 — April 2023" which follows the typical dates the attraction usually stays open for.

Last season's Global Village had a record 7.8 million guests visit during the six months it was operational. This also includes an extended period, which saw the attraction stay open for an extra four weeks until May 7.

The destination marked its 26th season with 26 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures from around the world.

Among the countries and continents represented were: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia, the Americas, Africa and Europe.

New attractions included a Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, which housed a series of fun and interactive activity areas based on the much-loved childhood character. Internationally acclaimed dance show Burn The Floor also made its regional debut at the event and had a regular slot on the attraction’s main stage.

Global Village is located on Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. It is about a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina, and a 25-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

