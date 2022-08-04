Season 27 of Global Village to feature 27 pavilions and a new Road of Asia

As a nod to its 27th season, family destination Global Village will be back in October with 27 pavilions. A new concept called Road of Asia, which will be a dedicated street featuring kiosks by 13 Asian countries, has also been announced.

A main feature of the Dubai shopping and entertainment destination, the pavilions offer arts and crafts, foods, entertainment and products from the country or region they represent.

The pavilions confirmed for season 27 are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, Russia. New for the 27th season are the Oman and Qatar pavilions.

Two pavilions, Al Sana'a and Khalifa Foundation, will also return with UAE entrepreneurs showcasing their businesses.

The new concept, Road of Asia, will be a pedestrian street with 43 kiosks, offering products from countries not represented in the pavilions. The 13 countries to be featured here are Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Brunei, Laos, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and the Philippines.

New attractions introduced last season, which ran for an extended period until May 7, included a Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, which housed a series of fun and interactive activity areas based on the much-loved childhood character. Internationally acclaimed dance show Burn The Floor also made its regional debut at the event and had a regular slot on the attraction’s main stage.

More new attractions will be revealed, organisers said.

“Global Village has been a regional and international phenomenon for over two decades, helping cement Dubai as a global hub for entertainment and tourism," said Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment. "Planning and construction is on track for the October 25 opening, and we are all looking forward to an unmissable line-up of new attractions, shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences.”

Global Village is located on Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. It is about a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina, and a 25-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.

More information is available at globalvillage.ae.

