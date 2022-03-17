Dubai's Global Village extends opening by four weeks - what you need to know

Global Village has announced an extension of its 26th season, meaning visitors will have more time to explore the attraction before it closes for summer.

The ever-popular family attraction, which was due to close its doors for the warmer months on April 10, will now remain open until May 7, adding four extra weeks.

This year, Global Village is marking its 26th season with 26 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures from around the world.

Among the countries and continents represented are: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, the Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen and Russia.

New attractions at Global Village this season include a Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone, which houses a series of fun and interactive activity areas based on the much-loved childhood character.

Internationally acclaimed dance show Burn The Floor has also made its regional debut, with a regular slot on the attraction’s main stage. The high-voltage show features daring choreography by a troupe of international dancers.

How to get tickets

There is no need to pre-book tickets for Global Village, as they can be easily purchased on arrival at the venue. You can also buy them via the Global Village website or official app.

Tickets cost Dh15 if you buy them online, or Dh20 at the gate.

Children aged under 3, senior citizens over the age of 65 and holders of People of Determination ID cards and one companion can enter the attraction free of charge.

Opening times

Global Village will operate from 4pm to 12am, Saturday to Wednesday, and 4pm to 1am on Thursday and Friday. Mondays are reserved for ladies and families, except on official public holidays.

Getting there

Global Village is located on Exit 37 of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (311) in Dubailand. It is about a 20-minute drive from Dubai Marina, and a 25-minute drive from Downtown Dubai.