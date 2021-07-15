Ain Dubai: experiences, parking and everything you need to know

It has already become a well-recognised part of the Dubai skyline, and soon visitors will be able to set foot inside and experience Ain Dubai in action.

The world’s tallest observation wheel, which stands at 250 metres tall, has been one of the most highly anticipated tourist attractions in the UAE since construction started in 2015.

And, judging by posts on social media, it is getting set to open. A video posted by Ain Dubai’s official Instagram page noted that the attraction is “coming soon”.

“Big news! Ain Dubai is loaded and almost ready to roll. The time is coming to see Dubai from new heights,” the caption on the post reads.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Media Office confirmed on Tuesday that the structure would be open in the final quarter of 2021. Ahead of the launch, here’s everything you need to know about Ain Dubai.

What is Ain Dubai?

The sun sets behind Ain Dubai. Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Ain Dubai is a observation wheel, located on Bluewaters Island. It’s nearly twice the height of the London Eye, and will provide sprawling views of Dubai’s skyline. On a clear day, visitors should be able to see everything from Bluewaters Island to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, to Burj Al Arab and even Burj Khalifa. The attraction has 48 cabins and can facilitate 1,750 at a time.

Getting there

Ain Dubai is opposite Caesars Palace on Bluewaters Island. While the attraction does not have its own car parking, you can park at Bluewaters parking area.

For those arriving via public transport, the closest station is Dubai Marina tram station, about a 6 minute's walk away. Those coming by bus can use the following bus lines: 8, 84, F55A.

Ain Dubai will be open daily from noon to 10pm. The ticket office is located at the base of the attraction, however advance bookings are highly recommended once the attraction opens.

Guests of all ages will be welcome, but those under the age of 16 will have to be accompanied by an adult.

What you need to know

Passenger capsules on the Ain Dubai observation wheel at the Bluewaters Island in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

A single rotation takes 38 minutes and visitors are advised to arrive 30 to 60 minutes ahead of time to complete the entry process, buy snacks and to use the toilets.

A single cabin can accommodate up to 40 guests, but the attraction will operate under a reduced capacity of seven guests per cabin, or 10 from the same group, owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Food and drinks bought externally or from home will not be permitted in Ain Dubai, but visitors will be able to purchase items from the lounge or the concessions inside the cabins.

Meanwhile, the experience itself will be smooth - even for those with motion sickness - as the cabin moves at a gentle walking pace.

The experiences

There will be three kinds of experiences on offer: observation cabins, social experiences and private cabins.

Observation cabins are for those who want the classic Ain Dubai experience, shared with other guests. Visitors will be able to make day or night bookings, as well as special sunset views bookings. Family passes will also available. The views can be enjoyed while seated on a bench and there is also space to roam.

Crafted for those looking for a fun night-out idea, the social experience includes VIP treatment such as a premium check in, a welcome drink, and access to Ain Dubai’s Seaview Lounge.

Finally, the attraction will also have some private cabins that can be customised to cater for all sorts of events “from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities”. This includes birthdays, engagements, weddings, business functions, and other such events.

There's also a special “Dine in the Sky” experience within a seated dining cabin arrangement. Guests can opt for different packages – from tasting and mezze, to karaoke.

Prices for the packages are yet to be announced.

Covid-19 safety regulations

Wearing masks will be mandatory within the cabins. Besides this, Ain Dubai will have precautionary measures including: providing disposable masks and hand sanitiser; an online ticketing system; physical barriers between guests and staff; contactless payment; electronic devices for ordering food and drinks in the lounge; a limited number of guests within each cabin; and regular disinfection of frequently touched areas.

More information is available at aindubai.com

