Ain Dubai: fireworks, food trucks and live performances to mark opening

Guests who visit Ain Dubai during its opening weekend will be entertained by more than just the jaw-dropping views that a ride in the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel offers.

Ain Dubai Plaza looks set to have a distinctly carnival-esque vibe on October 21 and 22, as part of a two-day opening extravaganza, promising everything from family activities to fireworks.

While food is available from the Ain Dubai lounge and the concessions inside the cabins, the plaza will also host 12 food trucks from opening time, which is 2pm, until 7pm on October 21. This will be followed by a set by DJ Dany Neville at 8pm, who will play live on stage with the music being projected in all the capsules for riders to enjoy.

The evening also brings with it a number of light shows, including one with drones and fireworks at 8.30pm.

The Al Ain Dubai wheel on Bluewaters Island is close to Caesars Palace. Photo: Caesars Palace Dubai

On October 22, several artists and acts from Flash Entertainment and Virgin Radio Dubai’s Regional Artist Spotlight initiative will perform from 2pm until the evening. While no names have been revealed yet, organisers say guests can expect “music from across genres – think rap to rock and everything in between”. Several light shows will also be held on day two, and sunset is the best time to visit.

Perhaps best of all, entry for the opening weekend at the Ain Dubai Plaza is free for all. If you want to partake in the 38-minute rotation the wheel makes, tickets are from Dh130 and can be purchased at www.aindubai.com.

What other experiences can be booked?

Apart from observation cabins, those looking for a fun night-out can sign up for the social experience. This includes VIP treatments such as a premium check-in, a welcome drink, and access to Ain Dubai’s Seaview Lounge. Prices start at Dh175 per person for access to the Seaview Lounge and go up to Dh380 per person for the Ain Dubai Premium Cabin experience.

The attraction will also have some private cabins that can be customised to cater for all events “from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities”. Prices to rent out a private cabin for a group start at Dh1,800 for a single rotation.

There's also a Dine in the Sky experience within a seated dining cabin arrangement, where guests can opt for different packages – from tasting and mezze, to karaoke.