What is it like to ride Ain Dubai, the world's tallest observation wheel?

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, has announced it will be welcoming guests from October 21 – and tickets are currently on sale.

The National this week got a sneak peek of the attraction which, at 250 metres high, is the world’s tallest observation wheel (clocking in at nearly twice the height of the London Eye).

Thinking about booking tickets? Here’s what you need to know about the experience.

First impressions

The Ain Dubai building is a work of art in its own right. On entry, you’ll find a modern reception area imagined in white, with giant columns that draw your attention towards the ceiling. Up there you'll find an eye-catching feature that Ron Drake, Ain Dubai’s general manager, refers to as a “chandelier”.

In reality, it’s a transparent section of the ceiling through which visitors can see the structure and its slowly revolving pods, an enticing teaser of what to expect.

Once you’re done admiring the reception, you are led up a staircase to a platform that forms an entryway into the pods. Crafted with glass panels, you can catch a glimpse of the pods slowly rotating while standing in air-conditioned luxury, perfect for more picture opportunities.

A single rotation on Ain Dubai takes about 38 minutes and guests are advised to arrive 30 minutes ahead of their booking slot to complete the entry process, buy snacks and use the washrooms.

The entrance area of Ain Dubai. The attraction is located on Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Getting into the Ain Dubai pod

The type of pod you enter depends entirely on the experience you’ve booked. If it’s an observation cabin, you’ll find yourself in a spacious glass pod, with a simple white table in the centre.

A private cabin comes with plush seats, all of which face outward for the best viewing opportunities, and a centre bar where staff can make and serve beverages.

There are also more exclusive pods for experiences such as Dine in the Sky, wherein guests can enjoy a full meal during two rotations of the wheel.

There are 48 high-tech cabins on Ain Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Although there are exceptions, for the most part Ain Dubai does not stop rotating, so guests will be hopping into – and out of – a pod while it is still slowly moving.

Much like in a metro, an announcement is made within the cabins to remind people that the doors will be opening or closing. If you miss the announcement, there are two screens on the pod that also display visuals to remind you.

Inside the Ain Dubai pod

Once the doors are closed, it’s all about standing back and admiring the view. The wheel moves slowly and smoothly, giving you uninterrupted views of Bluewaters Island and the Address Beach Resort. As the wheel moves higher, the Dubai coastline and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) begin to take shape.

The pods are air-conditioned and rather spacious, with more than enough room for a group of 10, which is how many people they are currently accommodating owing to Covid-19 safety regulations.

Thanks to its glass walls, there are 360-degree views available, so don’t be afraid to walk around and take in the vistas from different vantage points.

The view from within an Ain Dubai cabin during the day. Pawan Singh / The National

The best view, unsurprisingly, comes when the pod is right at top of the wheel.

On a clear day, you can clearly see the outline of Palm Jumeirah, right down to Atlantis, The Palm on one end, while the Burj Al Arab can also be spotted in the distance. Meanwhile, sprawling views of JBR, jet boats moving through the water and the Dubai coastline all add to the experience. Those with a fear of heights, however, may find it a bit nerve-racking.

The experience also vastly differs according to the time of visit, with sunset widely touted as the optimum slot.

The view of JBR, The Palm Jumeirah and the overall Dubai skyline seems to glitter at night, while the blue waters seen during the day turn into an inky black. However, if you’re a shutterbug and can’t decide between the daytime and night-time slots, we recommend going during the day. The reflections on the curved glass walls during the night slot can be a photographer’s nightmare.

During the night, the view from the cabin is completely different from the daytime views. Pawan Singh / The National

Despite the steady pace, one rotation seems to finish too soon, especially when you factor in the time taken for photos, videos, Facebook Lives and the like.

After hopping out of the still-moving pod, a staircase leads you downstairs to a gift shop before you leave. It’s stocked with Ain Dubai-themed souvenirs – from T-shirts (priced between Dh75 and Dh100) and cups (Dh25 to Dh39) to water bottles (Dh25).

The Ain Dubai souvenir shop, which sells T-shirts, keychains, mugs and more. Pawan Singh / The National

Conclusion

Ain Dubai has easily been one of the most widely anticipated launches of the year. With tickets finally on sale, it’s definitely a must-visit for tourists and residents who want to see Dubai from a new vantage point.

The pace and overall experience is rather smooth, and the views are stellar. Just don’t forget to charge that camera.

Ain Dubai opens to the public on Thursday, October 21; it will be open daily from noon to 10pm. Prices are from Dh130 for adults and Dh100 for children. Details on experiences, packages, parking and more are here.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Empty Words By Mario Levrero (Coffee House Press)



Not Dark Yet Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer Four stars

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

