Ain Dubai: what to expect from the gourmet dine in the sky experience

Dining among clouds is not new in a city that’s home to some of the world’s tallest buildings. But Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, is all set to take the concept to new heights.

The Dubai attraction has recently announced that it will open to the public on October 21. And apart from the general observation cabins, it has a number of other packages that customers will be able to book for a bespoke experience.

One such example is Dine in the Sky, one of their most exclusive formal dining packages.

Customers who opt for this can book for any time slot (day, night or even the popular sunset timing), and enjoy two rotations instead of the standard one, which is 38 minutes. That makes it about one-and-a-half-hour experience.

The daytime view of the Dine in the Sky experience, with a formal table setup inside an Ain Dubai cabin. Pawan Singh/The National

Guests will be able to enjoy a private cabin setup with a formal dining table set up inside. White tablecloth, understated cutlery, folded napkins and even a centrepiece are some elements that can be expected, although the table arrangement can be customised according to the occasion. Unlike the social cabins in Ain Dubai, all the chairs face inwards providing plenty of photo opportunities – both seated and standing.

The cabins move at a leisurely place, so gradual that you will hardly feel it; nor will the movement disturb the meal.

Onto the food

While the menu and dining options are customisable, the dine in the sky package is inclusive of up to four courses – an appetiser, starter, main and dessert. Guests can also choose to have just a starter, main and dessert. Two drinks are included per rotation per person. Different cuisines can be requested, including Arabic, International and Asian.

An example of some dishes that will be available include starters such as a Caprese vine tomato sweet basil and balsamic salad; glazed chicken breast with truffle mash and mushroom sauce for a main; and desserts such as salted caramel chocolate fondant with hand-whipped vanilla ice cream and brittle.

If you’re wondering how the Ain Dubai makes the magic happen, it’s because the venue has two kitchens on-site. Food is prepared, assembled and served within the private cabin, depending on the menu.

No expense is spared in terms of service. The food will be served within the cabin by a private butler and a chef, who will be in the pod at all times. The chef will also narrate the experience dish by dish and share details on how it was prepared.

Once you’re done with your meal, chances are you may look up to a new view outside as the cabin moves along.

For those looking for bespoke dining experiences, Ain Dubai certainly ups the ante. After all, a lot of places may offer sky-high meals, but few have a meal option wherein the 360º backdrop changes by the minute.

Priced at about Dh4,500 for a group of eight, depending on the menu and beverage option chosen; to book, contact Ain Dubai at www.aindubai.com. For a look at some of the other experiences on offer, as well as prices, timings and parking, click here.

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

A Prayer Before Dawn Director: Jean-Stephane Sauvaire Starring: Joe Cole, Somluck Kamsing, Panya Yimmumphai Three stars

