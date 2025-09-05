Hang the heat, I stay in the UAE during the summer (and I’ll miss it now autumn's upon us)

Between the last week of June and the first week of September, the UAE hits a sweet spot – at least for me. The pace of life slows, the crowds thin out and suddenly things that can usually feel like a battle – from finding space in the gym to hailing a taxi or snagging a poolside lounger – become refreshingly easy.
Last week, when I woke up on Monday morning and saw a fleet of yellow buses weaving through the traffic from my window, I felt a twinge of anxiety. The back-to-school congestion was back, and with it a familiar obstacle course: buses lining up along my Reem Island building’s curb to scoop up children from different apartments, clogging the road just when I’m trying to head out.
Summer is great in the UAE. It's hot, yes. But after nearly two decades of living here, I’ve learnt to take it in my stride. It’s also one of the reasons I never plan my holidays for this time. The roads feel calmer, public transport is less crowded and walking through malls is a breeze. Even at work, the tempo shifts down a gear – fewer meetings, lighter inboxes and less punishing deadlines.
And the perks are plenty. Staycations suddenly become affordable, spas and restaurants offer various promotions, and you can treat yourself to luxuries that feel almost guilt-free.
One of my friends swears walking his dog outside in the evening heat has melted a few kilos off him. I can’t say I’m tempted to join, but it’s another reminder that summer here has its own rhythm – one that works for some people more than others.
At the gym, my little sanctuary, it was peaceful for a glorious stretch of weeks. I didn’t have to elbow my way to a treadmill or stake out a bench press. Group classes had enough space to actually jump without kicking someone. Now it's back-to-back crowds and machines constantly occupied. I’ve even seen fights break out over equipment during the dreaded evening hours, a time I now avoid like the plague.
As someone who doesn’t drive, taxis are my lifeline. In the summer, five minutes on the app and one would roll up like clockwork. Now? It can take 20 minutes or more, depending on the time of day. Sometimes a booking is cancelled after you’ve already waited. Add that to the school bus delays, and you can see why, for someone borderline-obsessed with punctuality (as my friends and colleagues will attest), it's a recipe for anxiety. Now I have to budget extra time to make it anywhere without breaking into a sweat.
Of course, summers aren’t as quiet as they were when I first arrived in 2006. Today, the UAE is a year-round global hub where life doesn’t really pause, even in July or August. And that, in its own way, is proof of how far this country has come.
But for me, the season will always carry a special charm, a rare gift of breathing room in a bustling city.
Now, it’s back to reality, back to the rush. And although I'll be outside enjoying cooler weather before long, I'll still be counting down the days until summer rolls around again.
