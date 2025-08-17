A mother-of-three’s guide to getting your children ready to go back to school in the UAE

Parents in the UAE are getting ready to wave their children off to school after two months of entertaining them at home.

With the new term scheduled to begin soon, it’s time to move away from the holiday mindset back into school schedule, and the best way is to do it gradually in the days leading up to the new term.

As a mother of three boys aged 12, 10 and six, and as a frequent class representative over the years, I feel like I have seen (and heard) it all when it comes to the pre-school year rituals.

This year, children will be going back to school in the UAE around August 25. Chris Whiteoak / The National

So, here are seven tips I promise will make the return to school a little bit easier…

1. Ease children back into the school routine

Holidays are often a time to relax routines and schedules, which will differ from family to family, but often means letting children go to bed later (and get up later too), and being a little more lenient about snacks, sleepovers and screen time.

To avoid back-to-school culture shock, it’s best to get back into the school timing swing of things before the new term actually starts, so you can ease little ones into their routines gently.

Begin by bringing bedtime and waking up times gradually closer to school day timings and putting a ban on friends staying over for the next few weeks to encourage a sleep routine.

Another suggestion is to reduce screen time by a certain amount, for example by 15 minutes a day, which will make any term-time limits less noticeable.

2. Unmute class WhatsApp groups

Many parents like to take a break from the constant chatter on the class and year WhatsApp groups and may choose to mute, or even leave, the chats during vacation time. In the run up to the new term, it’s a good idea to unmute or rejoin as there is usually a lot of information being shared by class representatives and school ambassadors as the first day back approaches. New joiners may have questions, and there are often plenty of discussion once classes are announced, which can help get your children excited to see their friends again.

3. Make your uniform appointment

Many uniform shops require you to make an appointment during busy times, especially just before schools reopen. Pawan Singh / The National

Children, as we all know, can experience growth spurts at the most inopportune times, usually right after you’ve bought them new shoes or clothes, leaving trousers swinging around ankles and toes tight against the end of trainers. Because of this, many parents prefer to wait until the last minute to buy new uniforms, making the week before the new term starts a very busy time. Many uniform shops require you to make an appointment during these times if you need to visit in person, so check out your nearest store for their bookings. It’s also a great idea to go online to community forums, such as Facebook groups or WhatsApp chats, as parents often sell or give away their children’s old uniforms, making for a cheaper and environmentally conscious option.

4. Set up a school cupboard at home

The sheer amount of paper your children will bring home from school is tantamount to the yearly output of a small, bureaucratic-minded country. Homework, drawings, books, forms, folders … you will soon be inundated with paper. To prevent this academic detritus from taking over your house in towering piles, designate a school cupboard to keep all school-related items in. Older children should be encouraged to manage their own paperwork with the help of a mini filing system, such as using plastic or wicker boxes with the child’s name on it.

5. Label everything (I mean, everything!)

Label everything your child might take into school to try and ensure it comes home. Photo: Ela Creative Designs

If you’ve ever experienced the soul-crushing sight of the jam-packed lost and found cupboard while searching for a misplaced water bottle or PE top among a pile of identical sports T-shirts, you’ll know the importance of labelling every item your child will wear or use at school. Go online and order bespoke sew or iron-in labels which feature your child’s name, class and year for their clothes and make sure to attach the label where it can easily be seen (all the better for finding it in that cupboard). Don’t forget to label items such as underwear, socks, swimwear, towels and swimming goggles – all things that are likely to be lost in the changing rooms. For items such as lunchboxes, pencil cases, water bottles and stationery, look for super-sticky labels that can be ordered with your child’s name or left blank for you to fill in. Use these for stationery items such as scissors, calculators, water bottles, and even inside shoes, because yes, younger children often come home wearing their classmate’s shoes.

6. Let children choose their school accessories

Gemma White suggests letting children choose their own school supplies, to spark excitement. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A way to help ignite some enthusiasm for the coming term is to enlist children in choosing their new kit for school. Whether visiting the the mall, or ordering online, children will enjoy choosing their lunchbox, snack box, water bottle, pencil case and backpack, adding to first day excitement.

7. Prepare for first day photo ops

It’s become a social media rite of passage for parents to coax a smile out of their little ones in order to post “first day” photos online. If you want to do something special, such as have your child hold up a sign or a chalkboard, order it in advance so you can take the photos you want. I also recommend getting up earlier on the first day to allow for photos, so you’re not snapping as everyone’s rushing out the door.

