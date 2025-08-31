Queen Rania turns 55 on Sunday. Photo: Royal Hashemite Court
New portrait released of Queen Rania ahead of her birthday

The photo shows the Jordanian royal in a teal maxi dress

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

August 31, 2025

A new portrait of Queen Rania was unveiled on Saturday, ahead of her 55th birthday on Sunday.

In the portrait, the queen stands beneath an archway in a teal textured maxi dress with billowing sleeves, a high neckline and subtle striped detailing. She kept the look understated with soft make-up, loose curls and simple silver hoop earrings.

This year has been a big one for the royal. She had a prominent role at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, where she opened Jordan’s pavilion and emphasised her country’s heritage, innovation and commitment to sustainability.

She also continued to raise awareness about children’s rights and protection, notably at the World Summit on Children’s Rights at the Vatican, focusing attention on little ones affected by war and conflict.

"Today, one in six children on Earth live in areas affected by conflict. Every day, dozens of them are killed or maimed,” she said. Speaking at the Vatican, she reiterated her call for an end to the bloodshed in Gaza, and condemned “a status quo that deems some children's suffering acceptable, based on their name, faith or the land of their birth".

Within Jordan, Queen Rania reinforced her advocacy for women’s empowerment and economic development, visiting local businesses such as the Al Ahli Bazaar in Amman and supporting artisan initiatives in Al Salt.

Her daughter, Princess Iman, and her husband, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, welcomed their first child, Princess Amina, in February. She is Queen Rania’s second grandchild. Only months earlier, Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Saif celebrated the birth of their daughter, Princess Iman, in August 2024.

