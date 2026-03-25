John Bolton blasts Trump's handling of Iran war and says President 'doesn't think strategically'

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Former US national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday criticised President Donald Trump's approach to the war with Iran and said whatever regime is left in Tehran should work to stabilise relations with the Gulf.

Mr Bolton, who served in the first Trump administration, said Washington has failed to build a “case with the American people” for the war.

“He didn’t prepare Congress. He didn’t prepare the allies … he didn't prepare Nato, he didn’t talk to the Gulf Arab states,” he told The National in an exclusive interview.

“I think the military plan, all in all, has been quite good. But on the political side, this is a reflection of how Trump operates. He does not think strategically. He thinks in the spur of the moment, everything is a new transaction to him, and that what you see is the consequence of that failure on his part.”

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Mr Bolton added that part of the problem was that Mr Trump had not thought through the various possibilities that could occur after he launched the attacks.

The long-time advocate of a hardline approach towards Tehran said he was “not happy” with the way Mr Trump carried out the whole operation.

“I speak as someone who has long favoured regime change in Iran as the only way to bring lasting peace and security in the Middle East or around the world,” said Mr Bolton, who left the US administration in 2019 over disagreements on foreign policy. “I come from the point of view of somebody who wants to see regime change happen and I'm worried that the mistakes Trump has made may prevent that.”

He also questioned Mr Trump’s decision on Monday to delay strikes on Iran's power plants for five days, but added the pause could serve several purposes.

“It could be he really thinks the Iranians want to negotiate. I don’t see that myself,” he said. “It may also be to buy time to get additional US assets in place for some other operation … or it may be he just wanted to calm markets down.”

Securing Gulf stability

Mr Bolton's comments come as Iranian attacks on Gulf countries persist, continuing to disrupt global energy supplies.

He expressed hope that Gulf Arab states would join the conflict against Iran, saying their participation would be critical to securing regional stability.

“I hope they do. I think this is going to be critical to whether we get a possibility of peace and stability in the region,” Mr Bolton said.

He highlighted that during the time of the last Shah, Gulf states and Iran were competitors in international affairs, “but they weren't bitter enemies”.

“I think any regime in Iran that is not the current regime has to be more conducive to equilibrium in the Gulf, and maybe even truly enhanced peace and security,” he said.

Mr Bolton reiterated that regime change remained the only viable path to lasting peace. “The regime won't change its behaviour. The only way forward is to change the regime.”

While ruling out a large-scale deployment of American ground forces, Mr Bolton outlined an alternative strategy focused on weakening Iran from within.

A Super Hornet prepares for take-off from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier from an undisclosed location during the war with Iran. Reuters Info

“If you systematically destroy the institutions of Iranian state power that threaten their adversaries … that destabilises the regime,” he said. Sustained pressure could trigger internal collapse, he added.

He added that the killing of senior leaders and erosion of the regime’s control could encourage defections and internal opposition. “Any regime that can’t defend itself will fall,” he said.

'Nobody wants' ayatollah-led regime

Looking ahead, Mr Bolton said the most stable future would be under a transitional military-led government drawn from Iran’s regular armed forces, followed by a new political system shaped by Iranians themselves.

“I think the most benign outcome of the turmoil inside Iran is a military government of some kind, led by generals of the regular army, not the [Islamic] Revolutionary Guards, a force that can restore order and then hopefully give the people of Iran a chance,” he said.

“Nobody wants the regime as structured by the ayatollahs to remain in place. It's not a question simply putting new leaders in old positions. It's a question of really writing a new constitution.”

He warned that Iran’s opposition remains fragmented and cautioned against external interference.

“It would be a terrible mistake to impose anybody from the outside,” he said, noting Iranians have endured 47 years of clerical rule.

Mr Bolton also warned of the risks if the current leadership survives. “I think if you leave a wounded regime in place in Tehran, but with oil flowing so they get revenue again, they will rebuild the nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

They will rebuild the terrorist network,” he said. “They will know for certainty that they can close the Strait of Hormuz and cause enormous damage to the global economy at their will.”

He highlighted a phrase coined by Winston Churchill, the “confirmed unteachability of mankind”, the human tendency to ignore small problems, fail to learn from history and act only when crises occur.

“We've done that for 35 years with the regime in Iran.”