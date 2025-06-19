Father’s Day gift guide: Last‑minute ideas, from New Balance sneakers to a Formula One book

Father’s Day in the UAE is just around the corner, but there’s still time to pick out a gift that shows genuine appreciation. Whether your dad is a fan of food, fashion, toys or tech, here’s a round‑up of options that are practical and fun.

Fashion

New Balance Made in USA 993, Dh1,000

The Made in USA 993 model is a comfortable shoe for daily use. Photo: New Balance

New Balance has become synonymous with the “dad shoe” moniker over the years and for good reason. This running-inspired trainer blends comfort, durability and heritage design. The shoe incorporates cushioning technology for shock absorption and comfort, ideal for active dads.

The 993 has a classic silhouette with an understated style that is good for both casual wear and light athletic use.

Polaris Date, Dh36,700, Jaeger-LeCoultre

The Polaris Date model is both elegant and durable. Photo: Jaeger-LeCoultre

The most expensive gift on the list, the Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Date is a 42mm stainless steel timepiece that balances sportiness with elegance. Powered by the in-house Calibre 899, it offers a 70-hour power reserve.

The dial uses a mix of textures, including sunray, grained and opaline finishes, brought to life with a lacquered gradient in deep green, blue or grey. Water-resistant up to 200 metres, and with a quick-change rubber strap, it works as both a daily-wear watch and an adventure piece.

SunGod x McLaren Core Renegades Plus, Dh603, McLaren store

Motorsport-loving fathers will enjoy these McLaren-branded sunglasses. Photo: McLaren

The SunGod x McLaren Core Renegades Plus sunglasses mix performance with clean design. Aimed at the most ardent fans of motorsports, this limited-edition release features ultra-lightweight frames made from recycled TR90, finished in frosted black with McLaren’s papaya orange detailing and subtle lens branding.

The polarised nylon lenses are designed to block both UVA and UVB rays, while also helping to reduce glare. A triple-layer coating resists scratches over time. The frames use screw-free pop-lock hinges, which offer a secure fit and added durability.

Toys and gaming

Porsche 911, Dh649, Lego

The Porsche 911 Lego in available in two versions of the build. Photo: Lego

Lego isn't just for children any more, as the brand has started catering to adults with more intricate sets that can double as display pieces. This includes the Porsche 911 Icons set, which features 1,458 blocks.

Builders can choose to assemble the Turbo or Targa version of the German car, each featuring elements such as the rear-mounted, air-cooled flat-six engine, working steering, gearshift, emergency brake and tilting seats.

Lego is also celebrating Father’s Day in its shops across the UAE on Saturday with an event that invites fathers and children to create Lego versions of typical gifts given during the holiday, such as mugs, wallets and drills.

Valve Steam Deck, Dh2,899, Virgin Megastores

The Steam Deck allows for classic and cutting-edge PC games. Photo: Valve

The Valve Steam Deck is a powerful handheld gaming device that plays PC games on the go. It has the look of a chunky game controller with a built-in screen, but it can run full games from the Steam library just as a computer would.

While children might opt for the new Nintendo Switch 2, dad may prefer a system that lets him play some favourite classics during his free time.

Technology

Sonos Arc soundbar, Dh3,899, Amazon

No home entertainment setup is complete without a good sound system, and the Arc sound bar comes with upgrade options. Photo: Sonos

For a cinema-like experience at home, a sound system upgrade goes a long way. And the Sonos Arc is a compact but powerful smart sound bar that uses Dolby Atmos to make viewing far more immersive. Families can enjoy watching films and television together, or dad can use it for everything from sport events to action films. For full surround sound and powerful bass, it can be upgraded with the Sub wireless subwoofer and Era 300 speakers.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 10-in 1-Ice Cream & Frozen Drink Maker, Dh1,199, Ninja

The nifty gadget can be used to make both healthy drinks and foods as well as dessert. Photo: Ninja

It's the kitchen gadget many didn’t know they needed but suddenly want. The 10 one-touch programmes include ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshake, frappe, frozen drink, slushie, frozen yoghurt and mix-in, so choices can be tailored to suit needs and wants. Decadent dessert aside, the Ninja CREAMi can be used to make healthy foods such as protein milkshakes and fruit sorbets.

Coffee-table books

James Bond Destinations, Dh480, Tanagra

The book features photography from locales seen in James Bond films. Photo: Assouline

For fathers who love James Bond, a book by Assouline features the famous locations featured throughout the 007 film franchise. Written by Daniel Pembrey, a seasoned journalist and devoted Bond fan, it explores more than 100 real-life places where Bond’s adventures have unfolded.

From the sunny beaches of Jamaica to the historic streets of Rome, each chapter includes exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes stories from producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Grands Prix: 75 Years of Formula One Racing, Dh360, Kinokuniya

The book features exhilarating imagery from the history of F1. Photo: ACC Art Books

For Formula One fans, Grands Prix: 75 Years of Formula One Racing is a coffee-table book that traces the rich history of the motorsport from its launch in 1950 up to the present day.

Featuring an introduction by three-time World Champion Jackie Stewart, it has more than 200 colour and black-and-white photographs showcasing the sport’s most memorable moments, legendary cars, drivers and famous circuits such as Monaco, Monza and Silverstone. The book also explores rivalries, technical advancements and behind-the-scenes stories that have shaped the sport.

