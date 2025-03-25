Eid Al Fitr 2025 tech gift guide: what to buy aspiring hobbyists, from writers to DJs

From a smart writing set for the aspiring storyteller to a barista-grade machine for the coffee connoisseur, we've put together an Eid Al Fitr gift guide aimed at helping the receiver delve deeper into their interests and passions this season. The Moleskine Pen+ Smart Writing Set is designed for those who want to take their writing beyond paper, whether journalling, brainstorming ideas, or sketching. It is recognisable as a classic Moleskine notebook, but the trick is that it is embedded with Ncoded paper technology and a smart pen that instantly digitises handwritten notes, bridging the gap between scribbling handwritten notes and digitising them for practicality. Perfect for writers, students or professionals, it allows users to organise, edit and share their notes through the Moleskine Notes app. It’s a thoughtful Eid gift for anyone looking to deepen their passion for writing. <i>From Dhs999</i> The Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven 8-in-1 is designed to deliver an authentic woodfire flavour and features eight cooking functions – including roasting, baking, air frying and dehydrating. It has features such as precision temperature control and intuitive settings that can help the user achieve consistent results, whether making pizza or any other dishes. It is compact enough to suit most homes and, given that it has a wide range of uses, it can be used to make a variety of meals. <i>From Dhs1,999</i> The Pioneer DJ DDJ-FLX4 is a great entry point for anyone exploring the world of DJing. Beginner-friendly controls and compatibility with software such as Rekordbox and Serato DJ aims to make learning to mix music more accessible. Users can experiment with beats and transitions like pros with intuitive jog wheels, built-in effects and performance pads. <i>From Dhs1,399</i> It’s hard to believe the first Kindle was released in 2007. About two decades later, the new Kindle offers a compact, lightweight design with an improved display for a clear and comfortable reading experience. It features an adjustable front light and dark mode for readability in any lighting condition, while its 16GB storage allows users to carry thousands of books. With a battery life of up to six weeks on a single charge and access to millions of titles through Kindle Unlimited, it provides a convenient way to read. The range of colours has also been expanded. It’s a great gift for someone who has been meaning to get back to reading. <i>From Dhs449</i> Despite its imposing and professional-looking facade, the Sage Barista Touch is designed to make home coffee-making more intuitive and enjoyable. Its touchscreen guides users through brewing espresso, lattes and cappuccinos, while the built-in grinder and automatic milk frother control grind size and texture. Whether for beginners or experienced coffee enthusiasts, it offers an accessible way to experiment with flavours and techniques. If you know anyone looking to perfect their barista skills – or have cafe-quality coffee at home – this is a good gift. <i>From Dhs4,849</i>