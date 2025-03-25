The Ninja Woodfire 8 in 1 pizza oven is the solution to all your pizzaiolo ambitions. Photo: Ninja
The Ninja Woodfire 8 in 1 pizza oven is the solution to all your pizzaiolo ambitions. Photo: Ninja

Lifestyle

Luxury

Eid Al Fitr 2025 tech gift guide: what to buy aspiring hobbyists, from writers to DJs

From mixers to pizza ovens, there's something for everyone

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

March 25, 2025