What is the difference between Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha?

The two festivals are the biggest on the Islamic calendar

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

June 01, 2025

Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha are the two principal festivals in Islam, each with distinct religious significance, customs and places on the calendar. While both are occasions for prayer, charity and celebration with family and friends, they commemorate different events and are observed at separate times in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Here we look at the difference between the two and special preparations for each.

Eid Al Fitr

Eid Al Fitr fireworks at Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Eid Al Fitr fireworks at Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The first of the two eids on the Islamic calendar, Eid Al Fitr occurs on the first day of Shawwal and is to celebrate the conclusion of Ramadan. The name translates to "festival of breaking fast", and it is a chance for those who observed the holy month to celebrate their devotion and discipline with fasting and praying.

The key aspects of Eid Al Fitr are Eid prayers, zakat al fitr, festive meals, gatherings and new clothes. Eid Al Fitr begins with Eid prayers, which begin shortly after sunrise. These prayers are held in a large open space, begin with a sermon and are often attended by the rulers and leaders of each country.

Leading up to the prayer, Muslims are required to a charitable offering called zakat al fitr. It's a uniform amount, typically measured in food or its equivalent, given to the poor to enable them to celebrate Eid Al Fitr.

After prayers are concluded, worshippers put on new clothes to signify a new beginning in purity and gratitude. They then gather in majlises and visit each other for Eid greetings. Children are given amounts of cash called eidiyah to spread joy among the young.

While the feasts done in Eid Al Adha are bigger and more symbolic, Muslims still celebrate Eid Al Fitr with food, especially for the first breakfast after a month of fasting all day. There are three days of Eid observed, with most of the celebrations taking part on the first day.

Eid Al Adha

Children distribute candies after morning Eid Al Adha prayers at the Zayed the Second Mosque in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya district. Victor Besa / The National
Children distribute candies after morning Eid Al Adha prayers at the Zayed the Second Mosque in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya district. Victor Besa / The National

The second Eid on the Islamic calendar is Eid Al Adha and it takes place on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. The name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice as it commemorates the Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the end of the Hajj season, when worshippers travel to Mecca to observe the Islamic pilgrimage. Hajj is one of the greatest deeds in Islam, as it teaches patience, good ethics and its rituals bring a person closer to his/her creator.

The Hajj starts on the 8th day of Dhu Al Hijjah. The 9th day is called Arafah day during which pilgrims spend the day at Mount Arafah in Mecca. Muslims around the world fast during Arafah day. For pilgrims, there are still steps to completing their Hajj, but for Muslims not on their pilgrimage, the rituals of Eid can begin.

Much like Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha also begins with Eid prayers at sunrise. There is no zakat al fitr for Eid Al Adha, but worshippers are still encouraged to donate. This is done with the distribution of meat from the slaughtering of sheep.

As the name indicates, families slaughter the symbolic sacrifical sheep, which is then used to cook the feast of Eid, and also distributed to the needy. Each country in the Muslim world has its special steps when it comes to Eid Al Adha sacrifices, with some streamlining the process with the use of technology.

Family gatherings are also a big part of Eid Al Adha, as relatives from far and wide visit one another to greet each other on the occasion. Together with Arafah day, Eid Al Adha last for three days with most of the festivities taking place on the first day.

