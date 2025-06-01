Ten Eid Al Adha dining deals and special menus in Dubai

The Eid Al Adha holiday weekend isn't just a time for reflection and celebration with family and friends. It's an excuse to indulge in everything from sizzling grills to bottomless brunches.

The holiday for workers begins on Thursday and Eid Al Adha itself runs from Friday to Sunday. Special menus and dining deals abound across the Emirates.

This list of dining options in Dubai is not exhaustive, but each is worthy considering.

Tatel

A live oyster station is the highlight of Tatel's a la carte menu for Eid. Photo: Tatel

Cecina and live oyster stations are the highlights at the Spanish fine-dining restaurant part-owned by sporting superstars Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo. After a welcome drink on arrival, diners can choose from an a la carte menu that includes Balfego tuna and arroz del senoret – described as a “rich medley of seafood”. A new molten pistachio cake with vanilla cream and chocolate ice cream is among the dessert options.

Thursday to Saturday, 5pm to 2am; Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai; 04 215 2121

Punjab Grill

The offer is valid in Punjab Grill's Dubai and Abu Dhabi restaurants. Photo: Punjab Grill

There is a two-for-one offer on the Eid menu at the Indian restaurant's Abu Dhabi and Dubai branches. The set menu is Dh350 per person, but if you book in advance, it's buy one, get one free. The three-course sharing-style menu by chef Sandeep Ail includes a kebab platter, classic butter chicken and mango cheesecake.

Thursday to Sunday, all day; The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, 50 668 3054; Anantara Downtown Dubai, 50 194 1107

Maison de la Plage

Maison de la Plage has a live music lunch on Saturday. Photo: Maison de la Plage

The beach club venue has a live music lunch in a one-day-only celebration on Saturday. The band will perform indoors from 3pm, but guests can also dine al fresco by the pool. Chef Izu Ani, known for his Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, has curated a menu that includes an “indulgent” Izu burger and a burrata salad.

Saturday, 3pm; West Palm Beach; 044 52 3344

The Permit Room

This free baklava cheesecake is on offer for every table. Photo: The Permit Room

Free baklava cheesecake is being dished out to every table at this Indian restaurant. It can be paired with chef Harangad Singh's best dishes, which include burrata chaat, truffle amritsari kulcha and spicy mushroom momos. The Ferrero Rocher choco bar is also recommended for dessert.

Thursday to Sunday; Majestic City Retreat, Mankhool; 05 479 11796

Baba’s

All diners are treated to complimentary kheer. Photo: Baba's

Diners are in for a sweet surprise at this Punjabi restaurant. Sit-in guests are treated to a free serving of traditional Punjabi kheer (rice pudding), usually priced at Dh24, for six days. Traditional dishes include tandoori platters and slow-cooked dal makhani. Baba's butter chicken recipe dates back to 1962.

Wednesday to Monday; Ground Floor, DXB Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre Area; 50 702 4944

Eid-E-Khaas

The unlimited vegetable Thali on offer at four Eid-E-Khaas venues in the city. Photo: Eid-E-Khaas

The affordable Punjabi dining spot, which has four branches across the city, is offering all-you-can-eat traditional thali for Dh65. Tangy Lahori chana chaat kicks things off and is followed by all the usual favourites, including slow-cooked mutton kassa and baklava shrikhand for dessert.

Thursday to Sunday; Dhaba Lane Karama, behind Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel; Dhaba Lane Garhoud, Al Garhoud Views Building; JLT, Cluster D, Podium, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; Al Nahda, Talal Humaid Belhoul Building, Street 13, Al Nahda

Akabeko

The Akabeko beginner set has six courses, including a seasonal platter, salad and miso soup. Photo: Akabeko

The Japanese restaurant specialises in yakiniku, a tabletop grilling style in which bite-sized pieces of meat are cooked in front of diners. A Wagyu feast is on offer for Eid, with three set menu options. There's a six-course beginner set for Dh450 per person; a 10-course intermediate set for Dh700; and a whopping 12-course set for Dh950 which must be booked in advance.

Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 2:30pm for lunch, or 6pm to 10pm for dinner; Voco Dubai, The Palm, G01, Palm Jumeirah West Beach; 50 561 8288

Amelia

Amelia offers a retro-futuristic steampunk setting. Photo: Amelia

Japanese and Peruvian cuisine with Mediterranean influences in a retro-futuristic steampunk three-level setting are all part of the appeal at this Downtown venue. The Eid menu highlights include hamachi ceviche and atun clasica, crafted with bluefin tuna and dragon fruit. Los Postres de Amelia, a curated selection of Amelia’s most iconic sweets, sounds like a dessert showstopper.

Thursday to Sunday, 7pm to 3am; Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai; 050 170 2805

Eat & Meat

Food from around the word is on offer at the Eid brunch. Photo: Eat and Meat

For Dh199 per person, a lavish international buffet brunch with live entertainment and family fun is promised at the H Dubai dining destination. Early-bird and group bookings can be secured for Dh179 and children under 12 eat free. Flavours come from the Middle East, Asia and the Mediterranean, and a kids zone aims to keep children entertained with arts, crafts, balloon twisting and more. Free pool access after 4pm is an added bonus.

Saturday, 1pm to 4pm; The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road; 04 501 888

Entre-Nous

Entre-Nous has three buffets a day on offer during Eid. Photo: Entre-Nous

International buffets for breakfast, lunch and dinner are available at the Novotel World Trade Centre restaurant for Eid. Highlights include Arabic lentil soup; mixed grill and lamb ouzi; and hot kunafa and kataif to end on a sweet note. The breakfast buffet is Dh99; lunch, from noon to 4pm, is Dh189; and dinner, from 6.30pm to 10.30pm, is Dh179.

Friday to Monday; Novotel World Trade Centre; 50 365 4315

