Museums of the UAE: Dubai Police Museum offers fascinating insight into Bugatti-driving force

Dubai Police might be most famous worldwide for its fleet of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/05/dubai-police-lotus-eletre-r/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/02/05/dubai-police-lotus-eletre-r/">high-end patrol vehicles</a>, from Bugattis to G-Wagons, but, unsurprisingly, there’s plenty that goes on behind-the-scenes of what has become known as one of the world’s most <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/20/dubai-police-unveil-ai-powered-accident-report-system/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/20/dubai-police-unveil-ai-powered-accident-report-system/">technologically advanced</a> law enforcement bodies. If you want to get a sneak peek into what goes on, then the Dubai Police Museum, which is tucked within the gated Dubai Police General Headquarters in Al Twar 1, offers a surprisingly intimate and fascinating insight into the evolution of Dubai’s police force since its formation in 1956. Officially established in 1987, the museum serves as a tribute to the city’s focus on safety, order and innovation. It charts how a modest team of 29 officers, based out of the historic <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/06/02/timeframe-dubai-police-marks-67th-anniversary-of-its-founding-this-month/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/06/02/timeframe-dubai-police-marks-67th-anniversary-of-its-founding-this-month/">Naif Fort</a>, transformed into a force that polices one of the world’s most exciting cities. This is one for history lovers, tech or criminology enthusiasts, or simply anyone curious about how Dubai became one of the world’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2022/02/16/dubai-named-third-safest-city-for-solo-female-travellers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2022/02/16/dubai-named-third-safest-city-for-solo-female-travellers/">safest cities</a>. It offers a clear yet uncritical narrative arc that traces the force’s growth alongside Dubai’s meteoric rise. It’s especially interesting for those wanting to understand the intersection of tradition, strategy and innovation in local governance. But also anyone who wants to see some cool policing equipment and a room filled with confiscated items used in smuggling attempts. Visits begin with a 16-minute video in a small viewing room that sets the scene with a digestible introduction to Dubai Police’s origin story, subtitled in English. The film recounts key milestones, like the dramatic robbery of a commercial store just three days after the police force was founded, a crime solved in record time, helping set the tone for Dubai’s reputation for swift justice. Once through the intro, you’re free to explore the rest of the museum at your own pace. The exhibits are wide-ranging and thoughtfully presented, from old photographs and archival documents to display cases filled with old communication devices, antique and modern weapons, and riot gear used over the decades. A section is dedicated to police uniforms and badges, highlighting the stylistic and functional changes across time. There are also displays on major criminal cases and drug busts, including a compelling collection of confiscated items that reveal the breadth of the police force’s operations. Another highlight is the nod to the different operational divisions, such as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/28/inside-dubai-polices-k9-unit/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/02/28/inside-dubai-polices-k9-unit/">the K9 unit</a>, the air wing and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/video-meet-dubai-s-police-horses-1.992273" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/video-meet-dubai-s-police-horses-1.992273">mounted police division</a>, which began with only four officers and nine horses. One of the most interesting aspects of the museum is its celebration of Dubai Police’s technological advancement in years past. They were pioneers in the Arab world, introducing<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/courts/dubai-police-use-brain-fingerprint-technology-to-help-snare-criminals-1.1153469" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/courts/dubai-police-use-brain-fingerprint-technology-to-help-snare-criminals-1.1153469"> digital fingerprinting systems</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/04/13/dubai-police-use-cutting-edge-dna-tests-to-track-down-criminals/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/04/13/dubai-police-use-cutting-edge-dna-tests-to-track-down-criminals/">DNA analysis</a> at a time when such methods were far from standard, according to our tour guide. A particularly memorable display showcases the first British-made computer acquired by the force in the early 1970s. Don’t expect a flashy or overly interactive museum – it’s more old-school in presentation, with a quiet charm and plenty of stories if you take the time to dig into the details. Some of the captions are in Arabic only, so non-Arabic speakers may miss some nuance, but the staff are exceptionally friendly and happy to explain exhibits in English. Their warmth and enthusiasm add a personal touch that makes the experience. Plan to spend about an hour here, maybe slightly longer if you’re particularly keen on reading everything or asking questions. Entry is free, but a visitor permit is required in advance via the Dubai Police website. The application process is straightforward, and approval came through quickly for us. <i>Open Sunday to Thursday, 8am–2pm. The museum is located inside the Dubai Police Headquarters, Al Twar 1, and is easily accessible by car, taxi, or Dubai Metro (nearest station is Al Qusais).</i>