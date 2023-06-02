Timeframe: Dubai Police marks 67th anniversary of founding

Dubai Police turns 67 this month.

The force was founded on June 1, 1956, in the Naif area of Deira. Its headquarters were in Naif Fort, a structure that has since been repurposed as a museum. While Dubai Police now has tens of thousands of sworn members, the force began with just 29 officers.

It grew incrementally over the years, increasing to 430 members within a decade. Dubai Police now has branches throughout the emirate, with its current headquarters in Al Twar 1 on Al Ittihad Road. A museum in the headquarters traces the development of the force.

Peter H Clayton was Dubai Police’s first commander-in-chief. A member of the Trucial Oman Levies, later the Trucial Oman Scouts, Clayton was stationed in the Emirates between 1954 and 1957.

Clayton was said to have been fluent in Arabic and went by the name Sultan bin Hamis. He was a close friend of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Founding Father of the UAE.

Dubai Police has had six commanders-in-chief since then, including Peter George Lorimer, Jack Briggs, Abdullah Belhoul, Dhahi Khalfan Tamim and Khamis Mattar Al Mezaina. The force is currently led by Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, who assumed the position of commander-in-chief in 2017.

From humble beginnings, Dubai Police has grown into a pioneering force in the region – particularly in its use of cutting-edge technology.

It was among the first to introduce DNA testing, electronic finger printing as well as other modern law-enforcement methods. It also led the way in using GPS technology to locate stolen vehicles.

The force is also known for its co-operation with law enforcement agencies around the world. Famously, it is also known for its fleet of supercars, including a $2 million Bugatti Veyron.

Dubai Police has also spoken about introducing robots to its police force, as well as a police station that won’t require human personnel. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the force used drones in the Naif area to clamp down on illegal activity.

The force has also achieved fame for its athletic efforts. Its cycling team, founded under the leadership of Belhoul in 1977, has participated in races around the world and has won several awards.

Most recently, its first all-women Swat team competed against the world’s best in the annual UAE Swat Challenge. The female force was made up of jiu-jitsu champions, keen-eyed sharpshooters and officers chosen to protect A-list celebrities.