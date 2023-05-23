Dubai Police to host emergency drills at two metro stations on Wednesday night

Dubai Police will host emergency drills at two of the emirate's metro stations on Wednesday night.

The drills, which will be carried out in partnership with several federal and local government entities and departments, will take place at Jebel Ali and Expo metro stations.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ in partnership with a number of federal and local government entities and departments in #Dubai, is carrying a collaborative drill for emergencies and crises at the Jebel Ali and Expo Metro Stations, to check the readiness of working teams and the speed of… pic.twitter.com/allf8crjyM — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 23, 2023

The exercises will “check the readiness of working teams and the speed of response for emergency situations”, Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

The drills will take place between 1am and 4am.

Dubai regularly carries out drills to assess emergency readiness.

In November, a fire drill was held at Burj Khalifa to put safety measures to the test ahead of the emirate's planned New Year's Eve celebrations.

An evacuation drill was held at Dubai Opera in October to assess the preparedness of emergency response agencies.