Civil Defence to carry out evacuation drill at Dubai Opera

Dubai residents are being asked to give way to emergency vehicles and to refrain from taking pictures during an evacuation drill at Dubai Opera on Thursday.

Dubai Civil Defence has said the two-hour exercise will take place at the Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai between 9am and 11am.

The exercise is to assess the preparedness of emergency response agencies in the event of a crisis.

Read more Dubai Civil Defence to use drones to tackle high-rise fires

“We ask the public to stay away from the exercise site, not to take photographs, and to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles,” said Dubai Civil Defence in a post on its social media accounts.

The operation is being run with help from Dubai police, Dubai Ambulance, the Roads and Transport Authority, the emirate’s municipality and health authority.

Other departments helping in the drill include Dubai’s electricity and water authority and Emirates Red Crescent.